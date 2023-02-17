MeraSapna.in Launches India's 1st Online Property Prize Competition; Over 1000 Participants Already Enrolled

New Delhi, 1st February, 2023: MeraSapna.in has launched India's 1st online property prize competition with an opportunity to win a ready-to-move-in 2 BHK apartment in sector 77 Gurugram (Gurgaon) valued at Rs. 75 Lakhs, for just Rs. 501.

Over 1000 participants have already enrolled for the competition, which is open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above with a valid PAN number and Aadhaar card, except for residents of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, and Telangana.

The competition works by allowing participants to explore the latest prize properties on the MeraSapna.in website and mobile app and select their favourite to enter that competition. Participants can answer a skill-based quiz on the website or app and purchase tickets. All tickets are emailed to entrants, and the list of entrants for each competition is updated in real-time on the website and app.

The competition closes on the date mentioned on the MeraSapna.in website, and the live prize draw will take place on the closing day. The maximum number of tickets is capped and mentioned in each competition. A winner will be declared in all competitions.

The winner will be drawn at random using an RNG-approved Random Number Generator in the presence of a renowned dignitary and legal representative. The draw will be live-streamed, and a video will be posted on social media. The winner will be notified on the same day, and their name and city of residence will be displayed on the website and social media. The property will be transferred to the winner free of stamp duty and legal fees, which will be borne by MeraSapna.in.

MeraSapna.in's unique solution to help people get their dream homes has already gained much attention, with more than 1000 people already participating. With the chance to win a ready-to-move-in 2-BHK apartment in Sector 77 Gurgaon valued at Rs. 75 Lakhs for just Rs. 501, the competition is generating a lot of excitement and interest.

For more information, read the FAQs and terms and conditions on the MeraSapna.in website.

