Mercedes-Benz takes a giant stride towards future mobility with the launch of its first electric car in India. Electric now has a Mercedes!

brand-stories

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 11:39 IST

The future of sustainable luxury is here! The all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz has all the comforts of a true-blue luxury car and futuristic technology, all rolled into one. With an appealing design, extraordinary driving pleasure, high level of utility and maximum safety, you can experience the fascination of electric driving as comfortably, safely and reliably as you would expect from the luxury carmaker.

The EQC boasts of the best of German engineering as it features a floor-mounted 80kWH lithium-ion battery, which powers two asynchronous motors. It has a power of 408 hp (300kW) and a peak torque of 765, which makes it zip from 0 to 100 km/h in all of 5.1 seconds. Built-in safety features such as 7 airbags, Attention Assist, PRE-SAFE system, ESP and Active Brake Assist will keep you and your family stay safe during the ride.

To ensure further safety, the car is embedded with a state-of-the-art anti-theft system, which will alert you of any suspicious movements through the Mercedes Me app. This app also enables biometric access into the car, has a geo-fencing feature through which you can set a pre-fixed parameter for the car’s movement and vehicle finder functions.

It comes with an extremely stylish exterior, a widescreen cockpit and LED strips lighting up the front and rear of the car. The interiors feature a rose gold finishing and the upholstery is made with renewable materials. The infotainment system with MBUX offers natural voice control, touch-sensitive surface and seamless navigation.

The all-new EQC allows you to plan your car rides in advance. By pre-feeding a departure time, the car interiors can be brought to the desired temperature even before you step in. A ‘fit and healthy’ package enables ionisation and filtration of the inside air for those unbearable AQI-level days.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is simple to charge as it comes with a wall box charger that can easily be connected to plug point at your home or workplace. Mercedes-Benz is offering free home installation and a free wall box too with every EQC. If the car is fully charged, you can travel up to 450 kilometres, which is great for intra-city trips. You would need to charge your car once every five days for average city driving. It can also be charged on-the-go with the intelligent recuperation function.

Moreover, your EQC can be charged at any of the 100 charging points being set-up by Mercedes-Benz at its dealerships across 48 cities. A liberal boot-space of about 500 litres is a bonus here, making it your swift getaway machine.

“EQC is one of the most anticipated cars in the luxury space and we are glad to pioneer a new segment in India - the Luxury EV. We are excited to launch this car for our discerning customers in India, who have always wanted a practical electric car with a long range. It is very stylish, extremely refined and fun to drive. The EQC comes with the latest generation intuitive technology and has zero tailpipe emission,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz.

To start with, EQC will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Those who don’t want to venture into a showroom have the option of buying it directly from Mercedes-Benz India’s e-commerce website.

The much-awaited Mercedes-Benz EQC has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 99.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available in six cities to start with.

Mercedes-Benz has curated innovative ownership plans with Star Agility to make the EQC an attractive buy at an introductory EMI of just Rs 1, 44, 111 on a three-year term. These options come with an assured buy-back and insurance add-ons like return to invoice, zero depreciation and tire and rim covers.

For the first 50 cars, this introductory price includes a AC Wall Box charger, a home electrical charger, five-years unlimited on-road assistance, five-years comprehensive service package, five-year extended warranty with unlimited kilometres and a battery cover valid for eight-years or 1,60,000 kilometres.

To know more details about the Mercedes-Benz EQC, click here.