Messe Frankfurt’s trade fairs provide Indian industries a strong business boost

The Indian subsidiary of the leading German trade fairs organizer - Messe Frankfurt India made a spectacular comeback in Mumbai, this May. Supporting the resurgence of a covid-dented economy, Messe Frankfurt India hosted a series of live exhibitions in the financial capital across diverse industry verticals. Introducing market-leading innovations by over 600 companies, Messe Frankfurt India’s trade shows attracted over 50,000 visitors across 28 Indian states and union territories locally and from 57 countries across 6 continents internationally.

Hon'ble Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways, Smt. Darshana Jardosh inaugurated the Messe Frankfurt India’s launch of GartexTexprocess India, Denim Show, alongside Screen Print India for the first time in Mumbai. Following this, Hon'ble Minister of Textile, Fisheries and Port Development, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Aslam Shaikh inaugurated the trade fair trio of Paperworld India, Corporate Gifts Show, and Interior Lifestyle India presented by Ambiente India. The series of 8 back-to-back mega trade fairs also included Media Expo and LED Expo.

While recalling the contagious energy and business enthusiasm among trade visitors, Mr. Stephan Buurma, Member of the Board of Management, Messe Frankfurt Group said, “The industries are back in action, and there is a high level of commitment to strengthen domestic collaborations and bolster supply chains. While maintaining a perfect business atmosphere to meet India’s economic objectives, these trade fairs indeed play a crucial part.”

In an effort to emphasize the importance of natural gas amid rising petrol and diesel prices that are affecting Indian citizens, Messe Frankfurt India also held the Natural Gas Vehicle (NGV) India Summit as the month's final business event, which drew 230 industry experts and ceased on a high note with key takeaways for the Indian fuel and gas industry.

Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director, and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd. said, “While aiming for diverse industry verticals such as textiles, printing, signage, advertising, stationery, corporate gifting, and homeware among others, the b2b platforms organized by Messe Frankfurt India facilitated the exchange of the latest sector developments, business, technological breakthroughs, and industry collaborations.” Adding further, he confirmed that Messe Frankfurt India is looking forward to hosting its second season of mega exhibitions in Delhi and Mumbai in August 2022.

