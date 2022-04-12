META 1 Coin - Streamlines Wealth Creation via DeFi

There is a quiet battle going on between savers and the rising cost of living. It used to be good enough to simply save your funds up over time. However, the combination of bad monetary policies, loose printing, and the weaponization of fiat currencies have skewed this battle in favor of inflation. Today, savers find that they need to put their savings to work if they intend to live off of them in the future.

Generating wealth is traditionally a difficult task with minimal resources. However, the DeFi (decentralized finance) movement has changed everything for the average trader. Now, anyone can access low-risk wealth generation strategies without any technical or financial boundaries. Here's how META 1 Coin continues to streamline wealth creation via its unique combination of DeFi features.

It's All About Onboarding META 1 Coin

The developers behind the META 1 Coin DeFi ecosystem understood that onboarding is a primary concern for new users. No one can leverage your great features if it’s difficult to access them. As such, META 1 Coin integrates the Onramper portal. This convenient option enables users to covert +50 fiat currencies into META 1 Coin tokens safely. The process only takes a few minutes to complete, and it saves DeFi users on additional exchange fees.

META 1 Coin - Leveraging Wealth Generation Loops

Once you are inside the METANOMICs ecosystem, there are a variety of ways to secure profits. The goal of your strategy should be to create wealth generation loops. These are systems that can continually grow over time without your interference. In the META 1 Coin system, you can leverage multiple features to accomplish this task.

META Staking

The first feature to consider is the META staking options. Staking is a low-risk yield-generating feature that is hugely popular in the market. Staking options enable you to lock up your tokens in exchange for rewards. These rewards are predetermined based on the number of tokens you lock. As such, it's easy to secure consistent returns staking on META 1 Coin. Your rewards are paid out in META 1 Coin tokens, that can be added to your stake to improve future returns.

META VAULT

The META VAULT is an excellent option for those new to DeFi. Unlike staking protocols, that may seem foreign to users, the META VAULT operates like a traditional savings account. You simply deposit your META 1 Coin tokens into the account and you earn an APY based on the value. The META VAULT pays out 10% APY which dwarfs the national savings account average of 0.03%.

META 1 Coin - Usability

Another aspect of the META 1 Coin protocol that makes it stand out against the competition is its VISA DEBIT card. This card enables you to spend your crypto anywhere that accepts VISA credit cards. The system converts your META 1 Coin stablecoins into the fiat currency you desire at the point of sale. This strategy provides a new level of convenience to the DeFi market.

META 1 Coin - Crypto is Evolving

META 1 Coin has a combination of features that make it easy for you to join, profit, and spend. It's easy to see that the developers behind this project sought to create a viable alternative to the status quo. Their research paid off, as META 1 Coin has everything you need to generate wealth and combat inflation.

Disclaimer: This is a promotional feature. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.