Meta Rail is an NFT based upcoming play-to-earn game on the Solana blockchain

Imagine buying digital artwork on the internet at a reasonable price and getting a unique digital token known as an NFT which proves your ownership over the artwork you bought. Wouldn't it be just amazing? Now imagine holding these NFTs not just for the value of art and ownership but also to utilize them and give a purpose for the investment. That's exactly what the Meta Rail game project is all about.

NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token, which means it can neither be replaced nor interchanged because it has unique properties encrypted under a smart contract.

NFT is a digital asset that represents internet collectibles such as art, music, and games with an authentic certificate created by blockchain technology that underlies Cryptocurrency. It cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

Meta Rail is one of such unique NFT based projects you should not miss.

Meta Rail is an upcoming P2E arcade-style game, on the Solana blockchain. It is a decentralized public space within a metaverse, which is an immersive virtual reality environment. Meta Rail will allow players to earn, grow and invest in cryptocurrencies by playing games.

The Mumbai based experienced team behind this project has announced their intent to make Meta Rail one of the first Rail based decentralized Autonomous organizations (DAO). It is also the first such kind of project ever made on the Solana blockchain.

Meet the creators, Amit G. and R. Sanket, born and brought up in Mumbai. With their decade-long experience in comics, games design, animation, and crypto, they are now bringing this unique metaverse game, inspired by the Indian Railways (chiefly Mumbai local trains).

Team Meta Rail, in partnership with Meme Cake recently closed their private sales, closing around 1000 NFT bookings out of 10,000 total supplies. They are now inviting all Gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and investors across the globe to be a part of this extraordinary project on Solana blockchain and hop on to the Meta Rail public sale which is planned to be released around 1st week of April 2022.

