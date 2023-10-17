Meta's Rajneesh Mahajan Joins Kugelblitz as an Investor, Fuels Graviton's Growth

Kugelblitz Private Limited, the visionary creator of Graviton, has secured a significant investment from Rajneesh Mahajan, Director of Engineering at Meta. Graviton, a pioneering fintech solution tailored exclusively for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and money lenders, is set to redefine the lending landscape in India with this strategic investment.

Graviton, Kugelblitz's flagship product, leads the charge in digital transformation within the financial sector. It offers a comprehensive suite of advanced digital tools meticulously crafted to streamline lending processes for NBFCs and money lenders, spanning small to mid-sized operations. This fintech marvel encompasses loan management systems, loan origination systems, collection systems, and advanced reporting systems, delivering a unified technology ecosystem that empowers financial institutions to embrace a digital revolution, reshaping their lending operations.

The burgeoning growth of NBFCs in India, fuelled by the need for enhanced financial inclusion, necessitated digital solutions. Graviton, conceived by the founders of Kugelblitz, emerged as the answer to empower financial institutions for success in the digital era. Hardik Sarin, CEO, and Founder of Kugelblitz, expressed his appreciation for Rajneesh Mahajan's investment, stating, "This investment validates Graviton's potential and underscores our team's dedication. We remain committed to expanding our presence in Indian markets, where substantial growth opportunities await due to the limited tech adoption among NBFCs and money lenders. This funding will accelerate our expansion plans and enhance Graviton's capabilities." With the backing of Meta's Director of Engineering, Graviton is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping India's fintech future, driving digital transformation and advancing financial inclusion nationwide.

Rajneesh Mahajan's investment in Graviton marks a significant milestone, endorsing the vision of Kugelblitz Private Limited and the immense potential of Graviton in revolutionizing the fintech sector in India. This partnership signifies a new era of innovation and progress in the fintech landscape, promising a brighter financial future for India. As Graviton gains momentum, powered by Meta's support, it will continue to redefine the fintech landscape, ultimately benefitting the entire Indian financial ecosystem.

To know more about Kugelblitz, please visit its website: https://assets12.wixsite.com/my-site-1

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!