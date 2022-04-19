MetaShooter: A decentralized blockchain-based hunting metaverse

A Play-To-Earn Hunting Metaverse continues to take major steps towards taking the play-to-earn hunting metaverse to never level. As it moves towards the launch of its IDO on the 21st of April and the Token General Event (TGE) will be held on the same day.

MetaShooter the first decentralized blockchain-based unique hunting Metaverse built on the blockchain and Unreal Engine.

By releasing the project, the team joins millions of gaming enthusiasts in a global community of gamers where they have the prospect of experiencing realistic hunting while developing skills they can monetize.

With its unique project, the MetaShooter team will increase interest in the crypto market by innovating Play-to-Earn games with its brand of P2E games that can solve problems that are associated with the industry such as illogical ecosystem, boring gameplay, lack of visuals, actual utilization of rewards and so on.

MetaShooter Strength

- The opportunity to develop and buy hunting lands.

- Players can build towers, breed NFT dogs, and explore the hunting world.

- They can earn passive income while hunting.

- They can also hunt various animals and experience realistic dynamics and stunning visuals.

- They will receive token rewards by winning tournaments or hunting trophies.

- The opportunity to experience real hunting and play in tournaments.

MetaShooter Features

The team offers distinct features. For a start, it will deliver sharp graphics that give users a real-life hunting experience. They can complete missions, challenges, hunt and earn rewards. The game also has a chat session, leaderboards where players can communicate with their counterparts elsewhere. MetaShooter is developing a proper metaverse on blockchain.

Players aren’t stuck to a strategy. They have the resources to develop their hunting strategies, become more effective at hunting, and increase their chances of winning tournaments and hunting trophies. Its impressive 50km2 of gaming space is reminiscent of the Grand Auto Theft 5 game.

Seed Sale

The team has just completed its seed sale which it raised in a few days and was overbooked almost three times the raised amount. The project received huge interest from top-tier VCs and launchpads.

Partnerships

The MetaShooter team has partnered with big companies such as MasterVentures, BlueZilla, AscendEX Ventures, Metavest Capital, GoodGamesGuild (GGG), Zignaly, Kangaroo Capital, FishDAO, KPC, Zelwin and a bunch of others.

Some launchpads such as Ignition Paid Network, BSCPad, Babylons, Starter XYZ, Polypad, Blokpad (Bloktopia), and Kommunitas have also shown interest in the project by partnering with the team.

To add, MetaShooter reach many other partnerships regarding game development, gaming guilds, e-sports arenas and so on, like Earn Guild, GG Arena, GGG, Yield Yeti, Speed tree, Nvidia, Polygon studios and etc…

Listing

MetaShooter is already confirmed for listing on exchanges such as Bitmart, MEXC, AscendEX. To add, team is finalizing MHUNT token listing with Gate.io. Another great updates should come soon, MetaShooter team is on the final discussions stage with best CEXs like Huobi, Kucoin and Bybit regarding MHUNT listing. Stay tuned!

Game Development

The game development is slated for April/May. The Alpha version will be released for guild members, early investors, invitation key holders, and NFT badge holders.

Players can earn NFTs and other cool rewards by completing missions and challenges. In Alpha, players will be able to experience one of the MetaShooter’s hunting regions which will offer many activities already. They can also stake the MetaShooter’s token, MHUNT, on their dashboard. On the launch day, the token utility will be already in use.

Milestones

Game that are connected with the MHUNT token and NFT assets are referred to as Demo and should be available within the next three to four months. The mobile version of the game as well as the full game should be available between the next six to nine months while the Open World VR version is slated for next year. The release date will be announced later. Full game will consist of all gameplay modes and technologies which MetaShooter will use.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency and NFTs are unregulated digital assets and are subject to market risks. The views expressed above are of the author’s and does not reflect the opinion of Hindustan Times.

Online gaming is addictive and the readers must exercise due caution.