Method Productions under the spotlight, reshaping the Production Industry

Lights flicker, cameras roll and the magic unfolds. It looks pretty simple, right? Well, let's look behind the curtains to know more and reveal the secret recipe of multiple captivating campaigns executed by Method Productions. Ravneet Mahajan, the founder and team Method, knows that storytelling is an art that requires more than just lights and cameras.

Where Imagination Meets Innovation

Since its start in 2015, Method Productions never settles for anything ordinary. It believes in pushing boundaries to create extraordinary experiences.

Ravneet Mahajan is a design enthusiast with a profound passion for storytelling and is the sole founder of Method Productions. His educational journey from DAV, Dinanagar, to the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology laid the foundation for his creative endeavours. Through his experiences working with a few esteemed production Companies, Ravneet gained invaluable industry expertise.

With a collaborated team of visionary wizards, Ravneet conjured successful campaigns for renowned brands in various industries. "We weave magical tales that leave audiences in awe. Each project gets treated like a work of art, with storytelling at its core", Ravneet proudly states. From automotive giants like Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata to industry leaders like Pernod Ricard and Google, the company’s portfolio is a testament to its ability to deliver jaw-dropping campaigns.

Setting the Stage for Excellence

Method Productions not only creates content; it crafts masterpieces that earn them prestigious accolades. Its exceptional work has wowed audiences and received global recognition at renowned film festivals and prestigious events. "We pour our hearts and souls into every project, striving to surpass expectations and create content that lingers in the hearts and minds of viewers," Ravneet shares. From Pro Max Gold Awards to Dada Saheb Phalke Awards and Kyoorius Awards, their trophy cabinet gleams with their dedication to the art of production.

Lights, Camera, Future: Expanding Horizons

Having conquered the ad service industry, Method Productions is ready to step into a new dimension: full-feature films. This thrilling chapter marks a significant milestone for the company as it spreads its creative wings even wide. With Ravneet Mahajan as the visionary captain and a passionate team of creative storytellers, Method Productions is set to illuminate the silver screen with captivating stories. "Lights, camera, future—the stage is set for Method Productions to shine brighter than ever before," Ravneet says.

In the ever-evolving realm of media production, Method Productions stands tall, armed with quirkiness, innovation, and a sprinkle of magic. It's rewriting the industry rules with its unique vision and boundless passion for storytelling. "We're here to captivate audiences and leave an everlasting impression," Ravneet emphasizes. Brace yourself for a captivating journey as Method Productions takes the spotlight and weaves its enchanting tales.

