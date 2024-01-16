Metroidvania Mania: Two Bangers Kick Off 2024!

Get ready, Metroidvania fans, because 2024 is already serving up some sweet, sweet genre goodness! We're not even halfway through January, and two amazing games have already landed, proving that this year is shaping up to be a feast for exploration and platforming enthusiasts.

Tin game - First up is the long-awaited return of Prince of Persia! Ubisoft's "The Lost Crown" has been making waves with its stunning visuals across all consoles, a truly innovative map feature that every game should steal, and a demo that left many convinced this is the series' triumphant comeback. Critics are raving about its "intriguing story, brain-bending puzzles, masterful platforming, and epic boss fights," with some even comparing it to gems like the Ori games and Rayman Legends. This time-twisting adventure drops on January 15th, and I, for one, can't wait to dive in!

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Not to be outdone, we also have the arrival of "Momodora: Moonlit Farewell," the first game in this beloved series in eight years! The wait seems to have been worth it, judging by the overwhelmingly positive Steam reviews. Players are praising its smooth movement, flashy combat, and that classic Metroidvania combo of intricate map exploration and epic boss battles. And to sweeten the deal, the game is currently enjoying a 10% discount on Steam, so there's no better time to grab your pixelated fix!

But the excitement doesn't stop there! The rest of 2024 is packed with promising Metroidvania goodness. February brings us the eye-popping "Ultros," which looks like an action-platformer hopped on a batch of magic mushrooms. April sees EA stepping into the ring with "Tales of Kenzera: ZAU," a game inspired by Bantu mythology. And then, of course, there's the one and only "Hollow Knight: Silksong," still slated for release later this year. Trust me, I'm holding onto every scrap of hope for news on that one!

So, buckle up, Metroidvania lovers! This year is already shaping up to be a genre-defining one, and we're just getting started. Prepare to explore, fight, and fall in love with new worlds and characters. It's going to be an epic adventure!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.