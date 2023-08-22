Metropolis Foundation to provide Nutritional Support to 1000 TB Patients in Mumbai

India, Mumbai, 22nd August 2023: Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare, today announced that it has adopted 1000 TB patients in Mumbai, as part of their Preventive Healthcare CSR program This is the second cycle of the CSR programme, in which Metropolis Foundation will provide nutritional support to 1000 consented TB patients residing at ‘L’ ward (Kurla) in Mumbai district. The first cycle was launched in December 2022 for 650 TB patients, which was then expanded to 702 patients across L ward for six and three months, respectively.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai has a high load of Tuberculosis (TB) patients with few of the 24 wards with high TB burden. And it has been observed that one such ward with a higher number of TB cases is ‘L’ ward (Kurla) in Mumbai. Metropolis Foundation is taking a step towards addressing this problem.

Metropolis Foundation will be working closely with DTO, L ward and will be supporting the TB patients with monthly grocery kits through NGO partner Lok Sewa Sangamfor the next six months. Furthermore, the NGO will provide nutritional support counselling and will train peer counsellors in the local communities, who can help TB patients in adhering to treatment and nutrition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metropolis Foundation (earlier known as Women Empowerment Foundation) is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Metropolis Healthcare

Dr. Duru Shah, Chairperson of Metropolis Foundation said: “At Metropolis Foundation, we believe in the prevention of Tuberculosis across the country This disease creates havoc in men, women, and children, damaging their lungs, abdomen, and reproductive systems. We believe that along with medical treatment, a good nutrition goes a long way to build immunity and fight the infection. Ours is a small step towards this fight and we compliment the entire team consisting of Government and BMC members, who have been working relentlessly to reach all targets in time.”

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head – CSR, Metropolis Healthcare commented: “We are happy to witness the success of the programme, which has benefited 702 TB patients in Mumbai, with an impressive 82% of patients showing satisfactory rise in weight and BMI. We observed that proper adherence to treatment and nutrition, coupled with timely counselling has contributed to such positive outcomes and also holds the key to reducing TB transmission within the communities.”

Metropolis efforts in Tuberculosis (TB):

At Metropolis, we understand that underdiagnosis and multi-drug resistance are the two areas in TB, which need timely, accurate and accessible diagnostic support. Metropolis’ Infectious Disease Division ‘Microxpert’ will guide the TB patients and clinicians in their TB management journey with the assistance of a unique model developed by the Metropolis Healthcare’s Innovation Cell.

About Metropolis Foundation:

Metropolis Foundation (earlier known as Women Empowerment Foundation) is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Metropolis Healthcare, which is focused on positively impacting the lives of the people. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, (i.e., SDG 3,4,5), Metropolis Foundation’s CSR initiatives are aimed towards imparting education, creating awareness on Gender, Equality, Health, and Women Empowerment. Metropolis Foundation is currently driving four CSR programs i.e., MedEngage, Too Shy to Ask (TSTA), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Program and preventive healthcare programmes.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}