Metropolis Healthcare bags ASSOCHAM Awards for exemplary contributions

India, Mumbai, 25th August 2023: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., India’s leading diagnostic service provider, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of receiving two esteemed awards at the ASSOCHAM’s 2nd Healthcare Summit and Awards held on August 22, 2023, in Delhi. The event served as a platform to recognize and honour exemplary contributions within the healthcare industry.

Metropolis Healthcare is thrilled to receive the prestigious Best Diagnostic Company Award, securing the top spot in this category. In addition, the organization was named the 1st Runner Up for the Best CSR Excellence in Healthcare Award. These awards recognize Metropolis’ unparalleled contributions to diagnostics, as well as its significant positive impact to the healthcare industry through its corporate social responsibility initatives.

Mr. Surendran Chemmenkottil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: “These awards honour the collective efforts of all of my colleagues at Metropolis Healthcare. It demonstrates our ongoing dedication to quality and innovation, and it inspires us to continue raising the bar in diagnostic services and corporate social responsibility efforts. As we continue fulfilling our mission, we will continue to provide accurate diagnosis while also contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve.”

Metropolis Team members including Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head – CSR, Dr. Geeta Chopra, VP and Chief of Lab Operations - North SBU and Dr Anuradha Murthy, Senior Consultant Histopathologist received the awards at the event.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) is one of the country’s oldest apex chambers and a prominent interface between the industries and the government comprising leaders, academicians, economists and independent professionals.

About Metropolis Healthcare Limited:

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

The company is empowered with a robust network of over 175 labs, 3675 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis’ commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

