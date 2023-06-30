Metropolis Healthcare Limited launches Metrobot on National Doctors' Day

India, 30th June 2023: On the eve of National Doctor’s Day, Metropolis Healthcare, India's leading diagnostic service provider, celebrates this special occasion by introducing Metrobot, a unique chatbot designed exclusively for doctors. Metrobot, which is designed to revolutionize doctor-provider communication, eliminates the need for traditional call centres by providing doctors with a seamless WhatsApp-based chat platform. Doctors can use Metrobot to access essential medical information such as test availability, methodology, sample transport guidelines, turnaround time, sensitivity, specificity and cost, enhancing their decision-making process and providing patients with instant information and service.

The development of new ‘Metrobot’ involved extensive research and insights from more than 1000 doctors of various clinical specialties, ensuring its relevance and effectiveness. Beyond information sharing, Metrobot includes Continuing Medical Education (CME) modules, enabling doctors to stay updated with the latest advancements in their respective fields. Doctors can conveniently upload patient prescriptions, receiving prompt guidance from Metropolis for testing processes. This streamlined approach saves time and assures comprehensive care.

Metropolis Healthcare aims to engage with more than 1 lakh doctors in the debut year itself and an even larger number in the future. Metrobot provides customization options, allowing doctors to receive messages at their preferred times and formats. Leveraging WhatsApp, the platform offers quick access to essential service links. Metrobot caters to diverse medical specialties. Metropolis Healthcare remains committed to refining and expanding the platform based on continuous feedback, meeting the unique needs of nephrologists, neurologists, oncologists , gynaecologists and various clinical specialties.

Mr. Surendran Chemmenkottil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said:“We are delighted to introduce Metrobot on the occasion of Doctors Day, as we celebrate and express our gratitude to the remarkable doctors who play an instrumental role in safeguarding the health of our communities. The launch of Metrobot illustrates our continuous commitment to providing our doctors with a user-friendly platform that delivers relevant information, quick solutions, and personalised experiences. As we continue to expand our network in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, this new platform will aid will us in serving a larger number of doctors around the country. We are excited to continue on this journey and look forward to further improving the healthcare landscape by collaborating with our esteemed medical professionals.”

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited said: “As a doctor and a member of the Metropolis Healthcare family, I am thrilled to introduce Metrobot on the occasion of Doctors Day. Metrobot is a game-changer in doctor-provider communication, offering a revolutionary platform. Through extensive research and collaboration with doctors, we have developed a tool that provides instant access to critical information, enables efficient patient management, and facilitates continuous learning through CME modules.”

Metropolis Healthcare has always been committed to harnessing technology, and the addition of Metrobot is a huge step forward in ensuring comprehensive care and empowering doctors to make informed decisions.

Metrobot is available from today to doctors on WhatsApp Chatbot number (+91 93212 72717).

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company is empowered with a robust network of over 175 labs, 3675 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis’ commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

