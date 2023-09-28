Metropolis Healthcare reveals Heart Health Trends from 5-Year Data Study

National, 28th September 2023: As the world prepares to celebrate World Heart Day on September 29th, Metropolis Healthcare, India’s leading diagnostic service provider, unveils key heart health trends. These insights stem from a comprehensive 5-year data analysis of test outcomes from patients who have chosen Metropolis’ wellness package ‘TruHealth.’ Designed to empower individuals in effectively monitoring and optimizing their inner health parameters, 'TruHealth' packages offer valuable insights into health risks, provide health recommendations, send regular reminders, and more. These packages are thoughtfully tailored for various age groups, meeting specific customer needs. The 5-year data study encompassed 31,533 patients under the age of 40 across India, and the following critical findings were revealed:

Youth Heart Health Concerns: The study revealed that nearly 1 in 4 individuals under 18 had elevated triglyceride levels, likely linked to their lifestyle and dietary choices. What’s even more concerning is that over 30% of these young adults exhibited low levels of "good" HDL cholesterol, indicating a heightened risk of early-onset heart diseases.

The study revealed that likely linked to their lifestyle and dietary choices. What’s even more concerning is that indicating a heightened risk of early-onset heart diseases. Middle-Aged Risk: Among those aged 31-40, representing 57.94% of the study group , almost 17% had elevated triglyceride levels, a clear indicator of potential cardiovascular risks within this age group.

Among those aged 31-40, representing almost a clear indicator of potential cardiovascular risks within this age group. Cholesterol Awareness: Over the course of five years, approximately 15% of all 31,533 patients had high triglycerides, with an additional 14% displaying borderline high levels. Furthermore, 7 % of the total patient population showed high total cholesterol levels, while more than 20% hovered at borderline levels, increasing their susceptibility to future heart-related complications.

Over the course of five years, approximately Furthermore, 7 while Gender Differences: It is noteworthy that males, constituting a significant portion of the 31,533 patients, generally displayed slightly elevated lipid levels compared to their female counterparts, raising pertinent questions about their heart health.

It is noteworthy that males, constituting a significant portion of the 31,533 patients, generally displayed slightly elevated lipid levels compared to their female counterparts, raising pertinent questions about their heart health. Diabetes Impact: The study also uncovered unsettling data regarding diabetes. Over 10% of the patients were diagnosed as diabetic, and more than a third were identified as pre-diabetic based on HbA1C levels. These findings suggest a potential link between diabetes and future heart ailments.

These findings underscore the critical importance of proactive heart health monitoring, especially among young individuals, and emphasize the need for increased awareness about cardiovascular health and prevention measures.

Recognizing the critical role of cholesterol levels in assessing heart health, Metropolis Healthcare introduces the ‘Hearty Sunday’ initiative as part of their #DilkiAwaazSuno campaign. This unique offering allows customers nationwide to visit any Metropolis Healthcare center and receive free cholesterol tests on the upcoming Sunday of this month. Moreover, to further encourage individuals to prioritize their heart health, Metropolis Healthcare is offering two enticing heart health packages – 'TruHeart Basic' and 'TruHeart Gold' – at discounted prices, complete with complimentary ECG tests for those who opt for these packages.

"Your heart's voice matters, just as your heart health does," emphasized Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer of Metropolis Healthcare Limited. "With our Metropolis 3.0 strategy firmly in place, we are committed to promoting chronic health management and overall wellness among the masses. Through #DilKiAwaazSuno campaign, our aim is to inspire individuals to tune into their heart’s requirements and prioritize their cardiovascular well-being. Our ‘Hearty Sunday’ initiative exemplifies our dedication to making heart health a seamless and routine aspect of everyone’s life by placing significant focus on preventive healthcare and early screening.”

About Metropolis Healthcare Limited:

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has a presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

Metropolis is empowered with a robust network of over 180 labs, 3693 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis’ commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn

