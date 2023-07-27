Meyer Vitabiotics' Expert Forum on India’s Big Battle Of Bulge - Obesity

India, 27th July 2023: Meyer Vitabiotics, a leading provider of health and wellness solutions, organized a groundbreaking academic forum on July 16th, 2023, featuring esteemed experts in the field of obesity and nutrition. The event aimed to facilitate knowledge sharing, discussions, and insights into combating the global challenge of obesity. With over 150 attendees present in person and more than 1,000 healthcare professionals participating digitally from across India, the forum proved to be a significant step forward in addressing this pressing issue.

The forum showcased an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers who shared their valuable opinions and experiences in tackling obesity. Dr. Shashank Joshi (Ho. Endocrinologist, Lilavati Hospital), a renowned Padma Shree Awardee, shed light on the consequences of ABCD – Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease – Obesity, particularly within the clinical practice. He emphasized the benefits and challenges of various weight reduction options, alongside the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular exercise.

Addressing the under-recognized concern of non-communicable diseases particularly, type-2 diabetes and obesity, Dr. C. Rajeswaran (MSc Consultant Physician, Obesity Expert, Chennai) provided valuable insights into managing weight-related issues in this age group and highlighted the long-term impact of obesity on human life.

Obesity, defined as excessive adiposity impairing health, has been recognized as a chronic disease known as Adiposity-Based Chronic Disease (ABCD). Over the past 50 years, the global obesity rate has seen a significant increase, with obesity-related deaths surpassing those caused by being underweight. According to the National Family Health Surveys (NHFS) analysis conducted in India, 34.4% of men and 36.2% of women above the age of 18 were overweight or obese as of 2015–16. Shockingly, there are over 40 million overweight children under the age of five in the country. The implications of carrying excess weight include serious health consequences such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, and endocrine disorders.

While addressing one of the Questions, it was highlighted that lifestyle modification, proper diet, and exercise are the 3 important components in the fight against obesity. Also, emphasis on Lifestyle modifications is essential for long-term weight management, and making sustainable changes such as adopting healthier habits, getting sufficient sleep, managing stress levels, avoiding sedentary behavior, and engaging in activities that promote overall well-being is crucial for managing obesity.

Both speakers stressed the importance of a balanced and nutritious diet in combating obesity. This involves consuming a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats while minimizing the intake of processed foods, sugary drinks, and foods high in saturated and trans fats. Portion control and mindful eating are also emphasized to ensure a healthy calorie balance.

Regular physical activity is a key component in the fight against obesity. The importance of finding enjoyable forms of exercise and incorporating them into daily routines could include activities such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, strength training, or participating in sports. Engaging in regular exercise helps burn calories, increase metabolism, build muscle mass, and improve overall fitness.

However, the forum brought a ray of hope by emphasizing that overweight and obesity are largely preventable. Obesity prevention plays a crucial role in controlling non-communicable diseases and psychological problems. Lifestyle modification remains the cornerstone of weight management, while Orlistat stands as the only approved pharmacotherapeutic agent for obesity management currently available in India.

Meyer Vitabiotics continues to be at the forefront of promoting awareness and offering innovative solutions to combat obesity and improve overall health and well-being. By organizing this academic forum, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing this global health crisis.

