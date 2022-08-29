MG Motor upskills chauffeurs through Saarthi Program

Mumbai: Under the MG Saarthi program, MG trained and upskilled the chauffeurs of MG customers. This program familiarizes the chauffeurs with advanced technologies in MG cars offered under the CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric) vision. They are taught about the latest developments in safe vehicle operations. In a ceremony organized in Mumbai, Mrs Pallavi Kothawade, Deputy RTO - Andheri, graced the event and felicitated the participants.

So far, MG has completed the upskilling of more than 2000 chauffeurs under the MG Saarthi Program in the West region. The customers can sign up their chauffeurs for training at the nearest dealership free of cost.

As the introduction of electric and connected vehicles has changed the face of the Indian auto industry, it is paramount that drivers fully understand the features and benefits to take complete advantage of the next-gen technology.

About MG Motor India

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 98 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 125,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

