Micas becomes top choice among its customers including Indian Railways

Micas, a leading manufacturer of premium laminates, is once again proud to announce its collaboration with the Indian Railways. This time the firm will provide high-quality laminates for Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The partnership between the company and the Indian Railways is aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience by upgrading the aesthetics and functionality of the train interiors. The brand has been able to stay ahead of the curve in the industry due to its focus on quality and that is also evident in time-to-time collaborations with big industry players including the Indian Railways.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Micas is known for producing a wide range of laminates with various textures, colours, and designs. These laminates are ideal for use in many applications, including furniture, cabinetry and interior decorations. The company has been recognized for its achievements while working with the Indian Railways and other industries. The company has established a strong presence in premium quality 1 MM laminates. On the other hand, 0.8 MM laminates are available at an affordable price for all segments.

Speaking on the association with Indian Railways, the Director of the company said, “We are delighted to be on board again with the Indian Railways to provide high-quality laminates for use in train coaches’ interiors. Ongoing collaboration with various industries sector is a testament to our commitment to delivering products of the highest quality. At Micas, we understand the importance of quality and sustainability, thus, we are committed to providing our customers with the best products that meet their needs.” He further added that the quality standard of brand laminate is as per the ISI and European standards.

Mica provides laminates that are both functional & aesthetically pleasing

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Micas has a group of experts with experience in the laminate industry. Their mission is to create laminates that not only meet the functional requirements but also have the elegance and sophistication of natural materials. The laminate brand team realised that the key to achieving this goal was to invest in advanced technology, top-quality materials, and innovative designs, thus, they worked round the clock to achieve those results. It is a top choice among architects and interior designers. The company also provides advanced features like a QR code for a full-sheet view of the design so the customers can scan the QR code to see the application of the design in their room.

One of the most impressive features of Micas laminates is their ability to mimic the texture, colour, and patterns of natural materials such as wood, stone, and metal. This is achieved through a process called digital printing, which allows for precise and detailed designs that are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing. The laminates band also have a superior finish, which makes them resistant to scratches, stains, and fading, ensuring that they maintain their beauty and durability for years. The product being scratch resistant is also termite free, boiling water resistant and many other quality standards that are at par with European standards.

The variety of variants offered by Mica is vast

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The company offers an extensive range of laminates, including high-pressure laminates and compact laminates. It is suitable for use in furniture, countertops, and wall cladding, while compact laminates are ideal for high-traffic areas such as schools, hospitals, and public buildings. Mica's laminates come in a variety of sizes, thicknesses, and finishes, allowing designers and architects to create unique and stunning interiors. The cherry on top is that the super gloss sheets with superior gloss give mirror-like gloss and brightness. The company laminates have been used in some of the most important projects in India, including luxury hotels, high-end residences, and commercial buildings.

Micas has redefined laminates as a premium product by offering a range of laminates that combine functionality, beauty, and warranty. Their commitment to innovation, quality, and design has made them a top choice among designers and architects, who can rely on their products to create stunning interiors that meet the highest standards. Whether you're renovating your home or designing a commercial project, Mica's laminates are the perfect choice for those who seek excellence in every detail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.