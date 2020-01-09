Microsoft selects LPU student at Rs 42 lakh package

brand-stories

A final year B-Tech Computer Science & Engineering student of Lovely Professional University, Tanya Arora has bagged a Rs 42 lakh job offer from Microsoft. This is the highest job offer received by engineering fresher in the region in North India for the year 2019. Tanya has been offered the role of Software Engineer at Microsoft’s R&D Centre in Hyderabad. LPU has had a record placement for its students consecutively for the last three years. And with this, LPU has set another milestone in placement records in north India this year

A jubilant Tanya shares: “I am excited to get the opportunity to work with Microsoft. I did my summer internship with them and had a great experience. Now for me, getting selected as a member of the Microsoft team is indeed a dream come true. I always had a deep interest in technology, and have worked hard to stay on top of emerging trends including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.” She also spoke about her life at LPU, and added, “In this journey, I have benefited immensely from my peers at LPU, several of whom are equally technology savvy. I am thankful to my alma mater LPU that provided me an invigorating and career-focused learning environment. I also want to acknowledge how my teachers and mentors at LPU guided & helped me at every turn.”

Congratulating the achiever and hard-working Tanya, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal says, “we are proud of Tanya, who has received a prestigious job offer from Microsoft. In fact, laying more importance on industry-academia immersion, we enable our students to reach high pedestals as per their dreams. The centre of excellence that we have raised at the campus offers plenty of opportunities to students. In turn, students work devotedly on real-time industry projects and apply what they learn in the classroom. I hope that other students at LPU will also follow Tanya and will bring glory to themselves, their parents, nation and alma-mater.”

Illustrative, LPU’s engineering programmes are one of the best performing ones in the country. In the last three years, LPU has established a record of highest number of placements in North India. Several of its alumni are working at fortune 500 companies including HP, Yahoo, Cisco, Apple, Google, Amazon and more with salaries upwards of Rs. 1 crore.

LPU has always kept pace with industry requirements, ensuring excellent placements, nurturing entrepreneurs, upgrading research skills of the students. It has a strong and meaningful interface with the corporate sector where a large number of professionals regularly share their expertise with LPU students. Senior industry professionals are active partners in finalizing the curriculum of all programs and also participate in the evaluation process to ensure that the learning outcomes are completely in sync with the industry requirements. This connect also ensures opportunities for students to work on live projects of the industry to maximize their practical exposure, which ultimately translates into desirable placements, like that of Tanya Arora. Numerous courses are conducted in workshop mode to provide students with hands-on exposure in response to the emerging skill requirements of the industry.

In fact, admission to LPU’s prestigious B. Tech programs is merit based, through the university’s own entrance test, ‘LPUNEST’ (LPU’s National Entrance & Scholarship Test). The test is conducted online and the university has created centres in more than 200 cities across India for it. It is not only the admission test to get enrolled at the university but its score also decided potential scholarships. Based on the performance of the test, students can get scholarships of up to Rs 4.9 lakh per student. For the year 2020 admissions, LPU is to conduct NEST in two phases, one in January and the other in April 2020, as per the newly introduced CBSE JEE pattern.