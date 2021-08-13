Mid-career refresh - how the world of finance is changing

ESG investing, fintech, blockchain, cryptos: Do these terms sound familiar? The advent of new-age financial tools and career options are why you might need a mid-career refresh. After all, it’s the survival of the fittest out there! Learning about these tools and other related technologies will help you lead this race. Plus, the pandemic-driven work-from-home climate provides an opportunity to contemplate other domains.

That said, most mid-career professionals tend to refrain from exploring learning resources, sticking with their traditional approach in the belief they should avoid risk. This inaction may itself be a considerable risk, as a mid-career refresh could enhance your role and make it more relevant in the industry.

As intimidating as it sounds, there are a few options you can explore to ease this shift. One is the CFA® Program along with membership of a local CFA Society® . This approach can help, as it provides a helping hand for a safe passage. CFA charterholder have always pioneered and embraced change, building a robust global community that helps members and candidates explore new opportunities.

Society membership also supports the community by providing real-life examples from professionals in other streams who have successfully made the shift and are prospering. Not only do these people offer insights into their journey, but they also provide helpful suggestions and advice. Through various local societies, CFA Program candidate and member communities can assist you in other ways. For example, you can browse job listings, connect with other practitioners in your field, or gain valuable information on structuring your resume. Furthermore, many members act as interview simulators or assessors to help you prepare for the shift.

The CFA charter provides multiple programmes that help you learn and incorporate new methods of application. The new-candidate curriculum is constantly updated so that all major functions, such as investing, financial risk management, corporate finance, and valuation, are driven by the latest industry trends. Take financial technology or ‘fintech’ as an example. Fintech companies are powered by machine learning systems, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and the use of Big Data. The CFA curriculum navigates these tools to help enhance investment strategies, asset management techniques and ascertain possible threats.

Local societies help charterholders keep abreast of industry changes through continuing education events, workshops and conferences. For example, individuals, particularly millennials, prefer to educate themselves on a company’s practices and principles before making the call to invest. This approach has led to the emergence of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing. The wide range of webinars and articles published by the community help professionals improve their understanding of ESG investing and opportunities by highlighting the environmental impact of various companies and scrutinising the correlation between their sustainability and financial reports.

In an interview excerpt from the “In conversation with…” series, CFA Society India member Ms Alokita Jha, CFA, one of the first fifteen women charterholders in India, records her opinions on diverse client sets. She says sustainable and ESG investing “is becoming a pivotal theme in clients’ decision-making.” She adds that clients are increasingly looking to allocate specifically to funds with ESG mandates. They also ensure that even if there is no sustainable label or objective, ESG is well integrated into the investment process.

According to a study by Morningstar, ESG funds grew from U$21 billion in 2019 to U$51.1 billion in 2021, which is a clear indication of the world’s changing priorities even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Jha’s emphasises that the pandemic is compelling us to focus on social factors, which, in turn, underlines the need for a career refresh.

Knowledge is invaluable. After all, one who possesses knowledge also holds power. This is just as relevant for the financial services industry as any other, which is why a commitment to lifelong learning is universally accepted as a tremendous investment of time and energy. Keeping yourself up to date on trends, industry changes, and the financial markets gives you a head start. CFA Institute continuing education sets the standards in the world of investing and finance.

The biggest risk is often taking no risk at all. In this day and age, with all the technological advancements, refusing to try out other avenues over thoughts of “what if” could put you at a considerable disadvantage. As Mr Rohit Agarwal, CFA, an FX Dealer for Citibank, reminds us that “in the game of chess, the king is allowed to move back because it helps him strategise the forward path. Whereas pawns are not allowed to move backwards.” He adds that some decisions feel like we’re moving backward, but they eventually take us forward, so don't hesitate to take those chances. CFA Institute and CFA Society India have plenty of resources to help you make more informed decisions and reduce the risk factor. It’s time to make your move.