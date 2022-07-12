Migsun Group Delivers 2 cr sq ft of Space in Timely Manner to Customers

Migsun Group, a leading NCR-based realty major, has growing operations across residential, commercial, and retail segments. The Group is delivering 2 crore sq ft of space in a smooth and timely manner. Most of its projects are located in Noida and Greater Noida. The Group has completed over 40 projects and now plans to expand to different cities and leave an indelible mark of Migsun's legacy across India.

Recently, it announced an investment of ₹1000 crores to develop a 3200-unit high-rise apartments complex in Lucknow under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The Group is well known for creating future-ready, sustainable projects from a global standpoint, meeting international standards of quality. Apart from its dominance in the real estate sector, the Group also ventured into education, hospitality, film production and skill India and marked its presence in the fields. It has plans to launch many new projects in the future.

Additionally, The Group recently acquired Hemisphere in Greater Noida under the PMC model and plans to construct 252 villas and 400 flats at the construction cost of 700 crores. Migsun Group accords topmost priority to customer satisfaction. It has an established presence across all verticals and is one of the renowned names in the luxury real estate. Its projects are located at prime realty corridors enjoying great metro and road connectivity.

Commenting on the vision of Migsun Group, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, said, “Customer Satisfaction is the centrality of Migsun Group’s policy. We have always envisioned providing customer-friendly services to people which has led to a satisfied customer base of over 12,000 families. We have always ensured timely delivery of our projects. Our expansion plans to different cities are also at the finalisation stage and we plan to announce them very soon.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.