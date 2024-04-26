Migsun to Allot Preferential Units in Migsun Lucknow Central on First Come, First Serve Basis

Migsun Group, one of North India's leading real estate developers, is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the strategically located hottest commercial property in Lucknow in its project, Migsun Lucknow Central. The company is investing Rs. 426 crores to develop this project. The RERA approval has been obtained.

The allotment will held at Hotel Taj Mahal, Lucknow on 12th May 2024 from 9 am to 6 pm. The company has bought this land from Medanta.

Migsun Lucknow Central is a mixed-use development featuring retail spaces and is strategically located at Shaheed Path in Lucknow. It is slated to emerge as Lucknow's iconic retail project, which will be known for its design values and brand mix.

"Migsun Lucknow Central has all the portent to emerge as the city's marquee commercial project. Its strategic location and high net-worth catchment area add to its strengths. Besides, Lucknow is expanding fast and has emerged as one of North India's prominent cities. The project will yield high ROI. This is our second commercial project in Lucknow. Our first project in the city, Migsun Janpath, has been a runaway success," says Yash Miglani, Managing Director of Migsun Group.

Migsun Lucknow Central will be funded through its own sources as well as customer advances and will be executed in multiple phases over a timeline of 36 months. The first phase will be handed over to the buyers in 2027.

Migsun Lucknow Central is spread in an approximately 20,239 square meters land. The land is entirely owned by the company. Each unit is priced at approximately ₹49 Lakh and targets both end users and investors. It offers High Street Retail, Food Court, and Business Suites. Around 500 units have been launched in the first phase.

Having completed over 40 projects, Migsun Group has established itself as a major player in the NCR's real estate landscape. The company is committed to quality, timely delivery, and innovation. With a rich portfolio of completed projects and a strong pipeline of future developments, Migsun Group remains dedicated to shaping the real estate landscape and exceeding customer expectations.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.