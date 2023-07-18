Milap Publications Launches 'League Of Extraordinary Young Writers': A new writing platform to Inspire Young Minds

Teenage author Soumya Nigam's book, 'The Day After Yesterday' is a collection of poetry brimming with deep philosophy.

The new offering for the young authors and writers from publishing house Milap Publications - “ The League Of Extraordinary Young Writers”, designed to ignite the creative potential of young minds. This program aims to inspire and empower children to achieve their full potential through well guided nurturing.

Encouraging and nurturing young minds is of paramount importance in developing the potential of future writers. Writing is not merely a skill; it is an art form that requires guidance and cultivation to reach its full potential. By encouraging young minds to explore their creativity through writing, we empower them to express their thoughts, emotions, and ideas in a way that can touch hearts, inspire change, and evoke profound insights.

Under the visionary leadership of Yogi Suri, Milap Publications firmly believes in the power of young minds and their boundless creativity. The launch event at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art on 15th July witnessed esteemed guests, including dignitaries, educationists, parents, children, and future members of the League of Extraordinary Young Writers, gathered to celebrate the occasion and unveil Soumya's book, 'The Day After Yesterday.'

"We believe in the power of young mind and frosting creativity. Our mission is to craft stories that ignite minds, touch hearts, and leave a lasting impact on the world," said Yogi Suri, Founder of Milap Publications "We believe in the power of young minds and fostering creativity. The League of Extraordinary Young Writers is our endeavour to inspire young talent and help them achieve their dreams."

The launch event featured the presence of the illustrious Shivani Wazir Pasrich, a remarkable figure renowned for her achievements in activism and performing arts, as well as her work with children. Shivani Wazir Pasrich, along with Yogi Suri, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, adding an extra layer of significance and prestige to the event.

Shivani Wazir Pasrich, expressed her admiration for the program, saying, "The League of Extraordinary Young Writers program by Milap Publications is a wonderful initiative that nurtures the creative talents of young authors and provides them with a platform to showcase their writing skills. It is truly unique and inspiring."

"Being a part of the League of Extraordinary Young Writers program has been a transformative experience for me. It has given me the confidence to showcase my writing and has opened up opportunities for my literary career," said, Author Poetess Soumya Nigam.

Milap Publications' League of Extraordinary Young Writers' is not merely limited to publishing books but also aims to provide a comprehensive platform for children to explore their creativity fully. Through this program, young talents will receive guidance and support to channel their creative ideas effectively.

Suri shared the inspiration behind launching the League of Extraordinary Young Writers, stating, "One of the reasons I started LXY (League of Extraordinary Young Writers) was to spend more time with my children. However, now they are telling me that I don't spend enough time with them due to LXY. Parents often ask me what they can expect from the program, and my answer is simple: be amazed by your child's creative potential."

The League of Extraordinary Young Writers goes above and beyond conventional publishing methods by introducing aspiring authors to cutting-edge tools and technologies of the future. Whether they're crafting a fantasy novel or embarking on other creative ventures, the program provides invaluable support in building coherent and imaginative worlds while ensuring the young storytellers' unique voices and authenticity shine through.

"We understand the importance of logical reasoning to this generation. Hence, we have developed tools to enhance the creative process and ensure that their efforts are not wasted," emphasized Mr. Yogi Suri.

An avid reader Dr. Anubhav Verma said, "Soumya Nigam's book of poetry, 'The Day After Yesterday,' is a mesmerizing masterpiece that weaves emotions into lyrical verses. It showcases Soumya's profound understanding of the human experience, leaving readers captivated and introspective. A true gem in the realm of contemporary poetry."

Mr. Suri concluded, "We invite parents, children, and anyone involved in or interested in the world of storytelling to explore the League of Extraordinary Young Writers. Let us continue to unleash our superhero creativity, one story at a time. Your creativity knows no bounds."

About Milap Publications:

Milap Publications is India's fastest growing publishing house. It's committed to nurturing creativity and empowering young minds. With a focus on storytelling, Milap Publications aims to inspire and support the next generation of writers and artists.

For more information about the League of Extraordinary Young Writers program and Milap Publications, please visit - https://milappublications.com/

