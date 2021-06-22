Milestones in IVF: Recombinant drugs and Self-administration devices

Science has come a long way since the first “test-tube baby”, Louise Joy Brown, was born in the United Kingdom in 1978. Technological advancements in the field of In Vitro Fertilisation, commonly known as IVF, have offered hope to millions of couples around the world who were struggling to bear biological babies of their own.

The IVF procedure itself has completely transformed, both in terms of the kind of medication used and the way in which it is administered, thereby increasing the success rates of IVF cycles and making it less painful for couples opting for it.

As we track the evolution of this ‘miracle of science’ over the past four decades, two major milestones – use of recombinant drugs and self-administration devices to administer the medication – have emerged as complete game changers in this journey.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), when a couple fails to conceive even after one year of unprotected intercourse, it is defined as infertility. It is advisable to seek medical help immediately. Assisted reproduction techniques can help with conception in a majority of cases.

For IVF, healthy eggs extracted from a woman are fused in a petri-dish with sperms from the male partner’s semen. In the normal menstrual cycle, a woman only produces one egg in a cycle. Patients need to be given 10-12 days of hormone injections to stimulate egg production, so that we get multiple eggs for IVF. This gives us more than just one embryo, of which the healthiest 1-2 embryos are chosen and put back into the womb.

Earlier, these hormone injections are comprised of highly-purified drugs, which were taken from the urine of pregnant or menopausal women. This was then treated to extract two of the main gonadotropic hormones, luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

In 1988, the first recombinant gonadotropic was manufactured by Sereno laboratories. Unlike its predecessor, this recombinant drug was artificially created using recombinant DNA technology and was used as an injectable for IVF. When we administer it, the action is similar to the same hormone being produced by the body.

Recombinant drugs have increased the overall efficacy of the treatment. The oocytes (eggs) thus obtained of a superior quality with higher fertilization rates. IVF is an expensive procedure looking at the cost of the injections and laboratory charges, especially in an Indian scenario where a majority of patients try only for two cycles. Having a higher hit rate makes it possible for more couples to have healthy babies with IVF.

On the administration side too, the hormone injections needed to stimulate egg production are started soon after a basic ultrasound scan and blood tests is carried out by the doctor. These are given for nearly two weeks. The injections used to be intramuscular and very painful and we would give them in the buttocks, so women had to come to the hospital every day for the first 10-12 days of the treatment making the process cumbersome.

These have now been replaced with subcutaneous injections (given under the skin) which can be injected at home with a self-administration device. The injection comes in the form of a pre-filled pen similar to the insulin shot and the device has the option of adjusting the dosage.

The injections do not require any cold storage – the device can simply be stored in the fridge and injected at home as per the doctor’s advice. Its medical action is also faster than the intramuscular one.

With self-administration devices, women only need to come to the hospital for 2-3 days out of the first 10-12 days for scans and testing, making the entire process more convenient and increasing patient treatment adherence.

This becomes even more important in the present times of the pandemic, when patients want to limit face to face contact and can still undergo the IVF procedure without the need for coming to the doctor every day. Interventions such as recombinant drugs and injectables have made the process more effective, and at the same time, easier to undergo for our patients.

Dr Aruna Sahadev, MS FRM, is a Consultant Gynecologist and Reproductive Endocrinologist at Trulife Fertility, RR Nagar, Bengaluru.