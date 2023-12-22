Milind Soman concludes “Lifelong Green Ride 3.0” from Pune to Bengaluru urging to reduce carbon footprint

Mumbai…December 19, 2023… Milind Soman, the well-known fitness icon, has triumphantly completed the third season of Lifelong Green Ride in Bengaluru. This multi-city cycling event, orchestrated by Lifelong Online Retail Private Limited, a leading consumer durables company, aims to promote a healthier and eco-friendly environment.

As a key component of the broader Green Ride 3.0 initiative, Milind embarked on a remarkable cycling journey on Lifelong Cycles from Pune on December 11th. Covering a distance of 650 kilometers, he made his way to Vadodara with planned stopovers in Mumbai and Surat. Additionally, Milind covered a total of 200 kilometers on the TVS iQube Electric, underscoring the versatility and eco-friendliness of electric mobility. The journey concluded in Bengaluru, emphasizing the commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious initiatives. As part of the Green Ride initiative, he also visited the Statue of Unity where he, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the adventure sports.

Milind Soman, an avid supporter of the Lifelong campaign advocating to "Fight Lazy," has been a driving force in inspiring individuals to embrace an active lifestyle and contribute to environmental well-being. The Lifelong Freeride Cycle has been his trusted companion on this mission.

Commenting on the occasion, Bharat Kalia, Co-Founder, Lifelong Online Retail Pvt. Ltd., expressed, "Lifelong Green Ride is an annual event that serves as a powerful testament to our dedication to fostering a healthier lifestyle and environmental sustainability. We are proud to collaborate with Milind Soman in spreading this message across the nation."

India’s fitness icon and supermodel Milind Soman shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Events like Green Ride are crucial to raise awareness about choosing commuting modes wisely. It is a conscious step towards advocating cleaner and smarter commuting options. I am confident that this initiative has inspired many people, encouraging us to look for alternatives to reduce our carbon footprint by choosing safer options."

During the Ride, Milind actively encouraged families to participate in the "Ride with Family" initiative, allowing Lifelong customers to enjoy the ride alongside him. Furthermore, he engaged with schoolchildren in Bangalore and Pune, further emphasizing the importance of a healthier lifestyle and environmental consciousness.

The Green Ride 3.0 spanned various cities, navigating diverse terrains to symbolize the collective endeavor required for a healthier planet.

About Lifelong Online

Lifelong Online is one of India’s leading direct-to-consumer brands for consumer durable products. Inspired by consumers, our products are developed by keeping our insights of the modern Indian consumer’s lifestyle at the core of the design. As we reimagine everyday living, our products strongly resonate with our consumers, establishing our strong presence across multiple categories, starting from Home & Kitchen, Lifestyle, Fitness, Healthcare, and extending to IoT Devices. At Lifelong Online, we run the complete D2C flywheel, with a technology backbone that secures customer feedback across multiple touchpoints, demonstrating effective marketing and communication campaigns, managing a diverse multi-country factory base across, a pan-India customer service network, and robust capabilities of e-commerce fulfilment at multiple locations across India. This allows us to continuously innovate and improve customer experience and grow into all categories present in our customers' homes. Our deep integration with Amazon, Flipkart, Walmart, and other modern trade outlets has ensured that Lifelong Online delivers on its promise to be accessible, available, and affordable for all its customers. Lifelong Online was founded by Atul Raheja, Varun Grover, and Bharat Kalia in 2015.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company marked its foray into the electric mobility segment with TVS iQube in 2020; and has been receiving a heartening response from customers ever since. The iQube upgraded in 2022 with the introduction of 3 new improved variants with better capabilities and with a consistent month-on-month growth in sales, the TVS iQube has more than two lakh customers, with almost one lakh customers joining the TVS iQube family in just the last six months. It is an indication of the growing consumer shift towards electric mobility in the country, and TVS iQube being one of the leading players in this segment.

Towards this exciting EV journey, TVS Motor Company is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected capabilities and colours; Complete PEACE OF MIND around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the SIMPLICITY OF OPERATING the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free. Currently, the iQube is available in 217 cities and 358 dealerships across India.

