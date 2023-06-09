Minati Cryptocurrency Introduces DeFi Token, Empowering Global Investors

New Delhi (India), June 9: Minati, a front-runner in the digital finance industry, is thrilled to announce the introduction of its groundbreaking decentralized finance (DeFi) token - Minati (MNTC). This initiative is poised to redefine the landscape of digital finance, bridging the gap between decentralization, scalability, and user empowerment. With a total supply of 1,250,000,000 tokens, Minati is ready to disrupt traditional transaction and reward systems, aiming to set a new industry standard.

What sets Minati apart is its emphasis on community governance, privacy-focused transactions, and integration of DeFi with artificial intelligence (AI). Minati is not just a token but a progressive step towards an inclusive financial ecosystem that utilizes FraAI's capabilities for fraud detection, automated trading, and risk assessment. It is set to become the first AI token to be launched on the top 5 centralized exchanges worldwide.

In preparation for the global launch, Minati is running an exclusive pre-launch offer, providing early investors with the opportunity to purchase MNTC tokens at a significantly reduced price. This strategic investment opens a window for enthusiasts to partake in the future success of Minati and potentially reap substantial returns once MNTC is listed on the exchanges.

The initial enthusiasm for Minati in the crypto community is already visible, with the significant interest shown by top-tier investors in the crypto industry. The token's unique features, coupled with the underlying robust blockchain infrastructure, are drawing substantial attention.

Beyond its technological prowess, Minati is committed to creating a sustainable digital economy. Its blockchain platform employs energy-efficient consensus mechanisms, thus aligning itself with global green initiatives and reducing its carbon footprint.

By mid-2023, Minati plans to launch a global MNTC exchange featuring a secure wallet and an advanced Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace. Further expansions include the introduction of a live casino platform and innovative AI products by mid-2024.

Available to investors is the intuitive Minati App. This user-friendly application, based on DeFi and AI principles, offers a low-fee, comprehensive crypto-news curation and IDO wallet aggregation, among other features, presenting a seamless and user-centric experience.

To find out more about Minati's offerings and to take advantage of the pre-launch offer, visit www.minati.io. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a future where decentralization, scalability, and user empowerment are not just aspirations but a reality.

About Minati:

Minati is a trailblazing digital currency based on the Binance Blockchain (BEP 20). Nestled at the intersection of DeFi and AI, Minati offers secure, private, and inclusive digital financial services. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain technology, Minati aims to foster economic freedom and prosperity for all token holders.

Contact:

CTO: Gaurav Sharma

Email: info@minaticoin.com, Minaticoin@gmail.com ,

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

