MindTickle with Success Pact's assistance onboards Smita Ojha as the new SVP

In 2011, Deepak Diwakar, Nishant Mungali, Mohit Garg, and Krishna Depura founded Mindtickle, a readiness platform that empowers sales enablement and revenue leaders to take a data-driven approach to developing the skill sets of their sellers, helping more of them attain quota.

Any business, regardless of size, will perish without sales. Because sales produce the most valued outcomes for any business: cash and profit. Every company, regardless of industry, aims to boost sales and making exceptional sales nowadays requires a new strategy. This is because of growing competition and changing customer behaviour.

Mindtickle has presence in more than 115 nations since its clientele has subsidiaries all over the world. Therefore, they needed to hire someone with deep technical skills to innovate and assist the business expansion for rapid growth in India and the US and herein Success Pact stepped in.

Success Pact has assisted over 600+ well-known organisations in the market in acquiring top individuals that can take them to new heights. Success Pact ensures and work towards meeting the demand of an organization by onboarding the best talent available in the market. Another great achievement for Success Pact came in the form of fulfilling the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering for Mindtickle.

Mindtickle hired Ms. Smita Ojha as the Senior Vice President of Engineering thanks to the efforts of Success Pact.

Smita has a career span of nearly two decades and have worked for/assisted various large organizations with her expertise and experience in the industry.

Ms. Ojha has established strongholds in the engineering field and have made it her specialty, having worked with companies like Microsoft, Facebook and Google.

More about Success Pact: Success Pact is a IT staffing firm in India that helps numerous businesses and startups locate the right people to meet their demands. By carefully selecting and assigning the top human talent for each company, Success Pact today plays a crucial role in the success of other organizations. Like Mindtickle, Success Pact has employed hundreds of IT folks from junior to senior most levels and job at renowned companies like Amazon, Upstox, Groww, Ola, Disney Hotstar, Chingari, Games 24X7, Cue Math, and more.

