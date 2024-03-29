Minfy Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AWS To Support US$500 million in Global Business Growth

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India

Minfy, a premier Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner and cloud native systems integrator based in India, today announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS that will deepen Minfy’s use of cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI). The SCA will support US$500 million in overall business growth through international expansion over the next four years.



Under this multi-year agreement with AWS, Minfy will help enterprises across multiple industries worldwide leverage AI and cloud technologies to deliver new solutions, like the Swayam.ai generative AI app store. Swayam.ai serves healthcare, aerospace, logistics, manufacturing, and public sector customers worldwide with solutions including intelligent chatbots, sentiment analysis tools, and text-to-video conversion.



Minfy plans to further international expansion in the U.S., Australia, and in Southeast Asian countries like Malaysia and Philippines with AWS. This includes strengthening go to market plans, hiring local talent and building solutions that are relevant to customers. Having completed more than 500 AWS engagements to date, Minfy was recognized by a leading publication in 2022 as one of Asia Pacific’s fastest-growing companies with a USD $100 million annualised revenue rate.



Under this agreement, Minfy’s digital solutions in healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing will help in transitioning workloads to AWS. Minfy’s solutions will enable enterprises to prioritize AI adoption, embrace cloud-driven transformation, and develop new digital capabilities to enhance their operations. Minfy is also accelerating its use of AWS’s cloud-enabled capabilities such as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock to power the generative AI solutions on Swayam.ai. AWS and Minfy will be at the forefront of driving AI-led digital transformation together, using AWS’s advanced AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities like AWS Inferentia and AWS HealthLake to build new generative AI solutions, migrate workloads, develop intelligent applications, and enhance operational efficiency for Minfy’s customers. The collaboration will also allow Minfy to draw on AWS’s DevOps cloud capabilities to modernize their customers’ IT infrastructure, as well as use Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Container Service, Amazon Aurora, and Amazon RedShift to better manage their customers’ cloud-based databases.



Minfy will upskill its workforce over the next four years in core AWS competencies across areas like healthcare, data analytics, and ML as it deepens the use of cloud and AI technologies with AWS. Across the organisation, Minfy aims to train its technical, sales, and business professionals with more than 1,000 AWS certifications and accreditations. As part of the SCA, Minfy will also establish a Cloud Centre of Excellence to better centralize knowledge, standardize solution adoption, scale specialized advisory services, and improve solution access across Minfy’s global offices.



“We are thrilled to scale internationally and drive innovation using AI with AWS. This association signifies Minfy's collaborative vision and leverages AWS's leading innovation in cloud and AI to expand and redefine the range of offerings for our customers,” said Vikram Manchanda, CEO of Minfy Technologies. “Together, we aim to unlock new possibilities in AI and cloud, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers globally. Our commitment is not just to technological advancement, but to enable a future where data and generative artificial intelligence augments human effort and creativity.”



“With more than seven years of experience, Minfy has built strong cloud methodologies and practices, especially in large-scale and complex migrations, helping more than 400 AWS customers realize the benefits of cloud technologies and AI in their businesses,” said Vijay Jain, founder and director of Minfy. “We will make significant investments in the training and certification of our existing staff, hiring of AWS engineering talent, co-development of solutions in the Minfy-AWS Cloud Center of Excellence, and the acquisition of several AWS Competencies along with AWS Service Delivery designations. Minfy will draw on AWS’s support to enhance AWS Competencies in relevant areas like healthcare, government, data analytics, managed security services provision and machine learning.”



“Our collaboration with Minfy, leveraging AWS's cloud and digital capabilities, has been highly beneficial for our business. The innovative solutions and strategic guidance from Minfy have not only streamlined our operations but also opened doors to new opportunities and growth,” said Sumesh Rahavendra, CTO and Digital Officer, POS Malaysia. “Minfy’s commitment to understanding our unique challenges and delivering tailored, cutting-edge solutions have truly transformed the way we use technology, setting a new benchmark for excellence in our industry."



“AWS is committed to helping local partners like Minfy drive growth and expand internationally,” said Chris Casey, head, Partner Management, Asia Pacific and Japan, AWS. “Minfy's expertise in cloud migrations, combined with AWS's breadth of services, unlocks new solutions ranging from personalized patient care in healthcare to workplace safety and prevention in the manufacturing industry. We look forward to extending and deepening this collaboration with Minfy to address the critical real-world challenges faced by businesses today, and to accelerate innovation for our mutual customers locally, regionally, and globally.”