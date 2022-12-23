Minix Storm smartwatch launched in India

India, December 23, 2022: The Mumbai-based accessory and gadget brand Minix is excited to announce the launch of its latest smartwatch, the Minix Storm. The newly unveiled watch is yet another feature-rich smartwatch with innovative upgrades and a holistic suite to make life easier.

From a visual perspective, the smartwatch stands out from its budget-priced peers. It achieves a clean look because of its ultra-thin alloy body and sleek curves. It has a new 1.85-inch HD full screen, high pixel display resolution, and professional sharp display technology. The Minix Storm display gives you more open visual enjoyment than ever because of the clear and agile, narrow bezel design on all sides, which refuses to disturb the thick black bezel.

For protection, there is an IP67 rating to protect the watch from sweat and water. The smartwatch has over 60+ sports modes that can monitor most of the exercise heart rate, distance, calories burned, and other important data in real time to present better sports performance. It keeps a check on your health with health management features like blood pressure monitoring, oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, etc.

Bluetooth calling is now better than ever with the new waterproof speaker that comes with high-quality sound for hands-free communication and music control. The built-in AI assistant on the smartwatch is quite responsive and does an incredible job of providing you with hands-free assistance for multiple tasks. It is available in five different colour options and features a dual menu function as well as multiple dial pushes. For those on the go, the watch will have a mini-game feature for killing time when you can't access your phone.

Talking about the new launch, Siddharth Gurjar of Minix said, "As our customers lead busy lifestyles, we offer products that suit their needs to track their health metrics, take a step toward fitness, and improve their health." "We believe that fitness is an integral part of wearable gadgets, and so we have come up with a series of smartwatches that cover all your activities, from calling to exercising, without worrying about your smartwatch." "Our brand has developed a strong customer base, and that inspires us to create products that will give our consumers an overall good feeling."

Minix's vision is to provide affordable smartwatches loaded with performance, style, and technology. With a real-time tracker for health and fitness, Minix aims to make fitness a realistic goal for every user.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.