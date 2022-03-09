Mira Road, the property hotspot fulfilling all home aspirations of Mumbaikars

Mumbai the financial and commercial capital of India attracts migrant citizens from all over the country who come here to fulfil their career aspirations. The city has in turn has acquired the dubious distinction of having the most expensive real estate in the country. This is primarily because of a housing scarcity emanating from the fact that Mumbai is an island and a longitudinal one at that which limits the residential real estate space available thus placing it at a premium.

However, with enabling factors like improved connectivity, hybrid work models and social infrastructure availability has made many satellite towns in the MMR region a viable residential option for home buyers who had limited resources to buy a house in the Greater Mumbai region. One of the micro-markets benefitting from improved connectivity, increased affordability and better infrastructure availability is the micro-market of Mira Road. In recent times Mira Road is fast emerging as a desired housing destination seeing renewed interest from potential homebuyers backed by its strong infrastructure it promises to meet the demands of the residential real estate.

Changing home buyer preferences

Having experienced the flexibility and commute-less remote work, the home buyers are now open to the idea of buying a home in the surrounding suburbs of Mumbai like Mira Road. What makes Mira Road an attractive residential hotspot is the fact that home buyers are now looking to buy bigger homes to accommodate the work-from-home aspect. Having realised that, they do not need to spend as much time as earlier in their commute. Also their frequency for physically going in to work is reduced and besides the travel itself being comfortable with better linkages.

Projects by A-Grade developers

Mira Road was dominated by the C/D type of developers whose offerings typically included one BHKs or One bed Studio apartments that left a lot to be desired. There was limited presence of A-Grade developers. However, recently there is a growing trend of A-Grade developers like Lodha and other developers like Kalpataru, RNA building their world-class projects in Mira Road. This has been a key factor which makes Mira Road an attractive destination for a home buyer. A-Grade developers understand the ever-evolving consumer needs and design high quality projects with spacious homes and thoughtful amenities to offer a world-class lifestyle.

Green neighbourhood & enviable social infrastructure

Till recent times, Mira Road and areas beyond were primarily agricultural and salt pans lands and retain that green cover characteristic to a large extent. With Vasai creek and its natural beauty still intact, Mira Road is a place that acts as a soothing balm to calm frayed nerves, ensures quality family time and connect with the nature to recharge and revitalise oneself.

From a social infrastructure perspective too this upcoming residential hotspot is well appointed with retail and social amenities like malls, restaurants, hospitals, entertainment complexes, well equipped hospitals, schools and colleges being in adjacent vicinity.

Enhanced transportation linkages

Mira Road is well connected by both Western Express Highway linking it to Mumbai and the Eastern Express Highway to Thane. This makes business hubs and workplaces in places like Malad, Goregaon, Andheri and Thane easily accessible. The domestic and international airports too are within comfortable distance by road. Furthermore, the criss-cross network of rail, upcoming metros, trans-harbour link and the coastal road will ensure that people staying in Mira Road have convenient and comfortable linkages with the rest of the city.

This augmented and well formulated infrastructure is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 years for enhanced connectivity with rest of the city will further drive the Mira Road’s growth and it will continue to be top preference for home seekers coming in to Mumbai. Considering the resilient property price trends in Mira Road in the past, and the obvious rise in demand, this locality has proven its worth as a good investment destination for long-term investors.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.