Miracle Drinks focuses on capacity building with tele-health KPOs

India, 18th May, 2022: Renowned for its result-oriented herbal dietary health supplement, Miracle Drinks has successfully combined age-old Ayurveda with modern-day needs. Miracle Drinks is expanding its horizon with unique tele-health KPOs. The latest development is a part of the brand’s consumer outreach and capacity expansion initiative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, easy access and immediate assistance have become an imperative healthcare need. Keeping in mind the prevailing health care conditions, Miracle Drinks has clubbed technology with health care. Existing and prospective consumers will now be able to connect with tele-health KPOs for thorough guidance and assistance on available products and requirements.

Miracle Drinks, with the help of its existing database, will aid in keeping a track of the customer’s medical history, issues, usage, feedback, etc. to gather, analyze and manage the client’s overall well-being and supplement requirements. The tele-health callers are trained and offer skills to assist first-time patients along with a follow-up with the existing ones. This process is solely focused on building trust and staying connected. To ensure meticulous and comprehensive communication, Miracle Drinks has established a training center in Shimoga where 1000+ people will be provided with hands-on training.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Founder and retired IAS officer, Dr. S M Raju shared, “Since its inception, Miracle Drinks has been a trailblazer in Ayurvedic medicinal care. We have established a new proprietary science of Neo-Ayurveda©. With our consumer base of over 100,000+ chronic and serious patients, the establishment of a tele-health KPO is an extension of our constant efforts to provide the best health supplements. The initiative will enable consumers to get easy access from the comfort of their homes and consult with our experts anytime. Based on the strong pillars of responsibility and empathy, our tele-health KPOs with trained experts will enhance the accessibility of quality health for our consumers.”

Miracle Drinks is an amalgamation of numerous herbal supplements, based on Vedic scriptures and Ayurvedic formulations. This extraordinary range of Ayurvedic products helps in neutralizing the oxidizing effects of various toxins in the body, compresses inflammations, and inhibits microbial elements, which results in remarkable improvements in health, appearance, and overall well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lauded with diverse health benefits, this Ayurvedic product range can aid overall health and provides immunity. The herbal concoctions help with issues related to body itching, brain, cancer, gynae and infertility, immune system, diabetes and pancreatitis, kidney, liver, pulmonary, and many more. At present, the brand provides solutions for 170 distinctive chronic and serious health ailments.

The brand proposes to partner with big organized retailers across India. The brand and its product promise is unique and differentiated from the other well-known market offerings in Ayurveda today, as it is a 100% herbal, Organic and Vegan, and no metals are used at all. Miracle drinks also promote a wide range of Home-Remedies that help and enlighten people with easily available kitchen-ready ingredients that allow them to focus on their daily diet, and so on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To know more about this exceptional product visit: https://miracledrinks.in/testimonials/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.