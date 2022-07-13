Misara's Milie Rathod donates profits to the NAZ foundation to support LGBTQ

Laser-focused on social awareness along with providing skincare that is safe, healthy and cruelty-free, Milie Rathod’s Misara has chosen to support the LGBTQ community by donating the month’s profits to the NAZ Foundation in order to celebrate #PrideMonth for the community.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I wanted to make sure, my unisex brand equally touches the LGBTQ community,” Milie Rathod explains as she feels that the community is often overlooked by even the finest brands when it comes to delivering skincare to its users.

Misara is an organic skincare brand founded in 2020 which originates with a simple, pure, idea of amalgamating minimalistic home remedies with aromatherapy. It follows a basic mantra of providing transparency to its consumers and strongly believes that no matter where the consumer buys the product from, he/she must be absolutely aware of what the person is investing in.

Milie Rathod in conversation with Harshita Dagha

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}