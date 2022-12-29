MIT World Peace University invites applications for its reputed MBA programme

Pune, 29th December 2022: With over 4 decades of legacy, MIT-WPU, one of the prestigious universities in India, is accepting applications for its highly respected MBA programme. The curriculum is designed by industry experts to cultivate globally competent and socially responsible leaders. It provides students with the managerial skills they need to develop strategies and solutions for business challenges. The MBA programme is offered by the WPU School of Business, and students can choose between the MBA Regular and MBA Dual Specialization options. Applications for the programme closes on January 2, 2023.

The WPU School of Business offers a comprehensive and updated curriculum developed in collaboration with global management experts, scholars, and researchers. With over four decades of experience in management education, the WPU School of Business offers 10 MBA specialisations like Marketing, Human Resource Management, Finance, Operations and Supply Chain Management, International Business, Banking & Financial Services, Digital Marketing, Agriculture Business Management, and more. Students have the option to choose a major and minor programme for their MBA, allowing them to earn a dual management degree.

Speaking on this, Dr Tapan Panda, Pro Vice Chancellor - Faculty of Business and Leadership, MIT-WPU said, “We take pride in being trailblazers in creating a large pool of skilled talent for the economy and continue to do so by inviting candidates who will prove to be exceptional leaders of tomorrow. Apart from sharing the right knowledge, we also provide students with 100% placement assistance to students with some of the best companies in the country.’’

The programme encourages peer and hands-on experiential learning through case based study of different companies or situations.

As part of the MBA programme at MIT-WPU, students are required to participate in a mandatory rural immersion programme that gives them the opportunity to learn about the real-life problems faced by rural communities in India and develop innovative solutions to these problems. Through this programme, students hone their problem-solving skills which are essential in today's workplaces. Additionally, this programme provides students with a multi-disciplinary perspective for tackling business challenges and driving entrepreneurial projects. To further prepare them for leadership roles in various industries, students are also encouraged to engage in active learning experiences.

MIT-WPU's School of Business boasts a strong placement record, with the placement cell maintaining a 100% placement rate. The highest and average packages offered to students have been Rs. 30 LPA and Rs. 8.5 LPA, respectively. The university has strong connections with various industries, and leading recruiters such as Barclays, Vodafone, Volkswagen, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDBI Bank, Cognizant, Amdocs, Bridgestone, KPIT, Coca-Cola, and many others have participated in the placement drive.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible to apply for this programme, candidates must have completed a bachelor's degree in any discipline with a minimum of 60% marks. Applications can be submitted online by paying an application fee of Rs. 1500.

To be considered for this programme, candidates must have a valid, non-zero score on a National Level Test conducted by an apex testing body. For the current intake of MBA 2023-25, valid test scores from CAT 2022, XAT 2023, NMAT 2022, GMAT 2023, MAH-CET 2023, and Sep MAT 2022 onwards will be accepted as eligibility. It is important for all applicants to ensure that they meet this requirement before submitting their application.

Final year students of graduation are eligible to apply if the institution provides proof of graduation within the specified period.

About MIT-WPU

With a rich legacy of 40 years in fostering world-class academic excellence and over 1,00,000+ alumni across the globe, MIT-WPU is one of the premier institutions of higher learning in India that offers over 150+ programmes at undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 65 acres, MIT-WPU is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities. Over 8,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 11+ Schools & 30+ departments of MIT-WPU.

