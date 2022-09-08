MIT xPRO Post Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

MIT xPRO, a professional education program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)—ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2022 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates—has announced the launch of their 9-month Post- Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation in India. Earlier, MIT xPRO in collaboration with Emeritus in India launched programmes in Cybersecurity, Full Stack Development and Data Engineering skills to upskill Indian professionals. As per reports, the Indian Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market stood at USD 1.83 billion in FY2020 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 38.29% until FY2027. The Post-Graduate Certificate in Technology Leadership and Innovation upskills professionals to implement system thinking and architecture, and help them explore emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, virtual reality, quantum computing, etc. The programme also includes live sessions with industry practitioners, feedback on assignments, and access to cutting edge technologies and concepts from MIT. The programme is ideal for learners who are seeking to be on the leading edge of technology innovation while also applying organizational strategies to bolster success.Spread over 6 pillars of technological management (including 22 modules), the program structure also includes a capstone project that applies learnings to solve a challenge with hands- on practical applications. Learners will also be able to design a project that can be integrated in real-world settings.Learners also get the advantage of personalized feedback and career guidance in addition to enhanced networking opportunities. On successful completion of the program, learners will earn a certificate of completion from MIT xPRO. Mr. Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Effective leadership requires knowledge across domains, managing teams, and taking effective business decisions which have the potential to make a difference. The Leadership and Innovation programme would help professionals attain a competitive edge in the fast-paced business environment. This programme is designed to help the learners develop a future-ready leadership mindset and strategic decision-making skills. With insights from leading MIT faculty, learners can upskill to be leaders in their organisation, driving long-term business growth and success." The program starts on September 28, 2022 and has a fee of INR 3,37,500 + GST. The program is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning, and high engagement experience. Visit the program page for more details and visit the Emeritus site for more technology courses.Interested applicants should apply by September 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About MIT xPROMIT xPRO’s online learning programs leverage vetted content from world-renowned experts to make learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application focused, helping professionals build their skills on the job. To explore the full catalog of MIT xPRO programs, visit: xpro.mit.edu. About EmeritusEmeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 50 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus’ short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 160 countries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Media Contact Details

Mohsin Vadgama, Adfactors PR, mohsin.vadgama@adfactorspr.com, +91-8484848485; Rhythm Aggarwal, Adfactors PR, rhythm.aggarwal@adfactorspr.com, +91-9646568681

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.