MITCHELL USA unveils its Age-less range that decelerates the aging process

India, 17th May 2022: MITCHELL USA, India’s affordable luxury skincare brand, unveils its Age-less range. This range of MITCHELL USA is the perfect marriage of ancient wisdom and modern science. The major ingredient that positions the range apart from other anti-aging formulas is the sacred lotus seed extract. The brand is well known for being 100% natural, cruelty-free, and certified by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP). MITCHELL USA’s Age-Less products are developed using the sacred lotus seed extract as its main ingredient that nurtures Indian skin tones and slows down aging.

MITCHELL USA’s association with the sacred lotus seeds began when a 1288-year-old Lotus seed bloomed in just four days of being planted. Upon further investigations, the brand discovered the presence of a powerful enzyme, Methyltransferase (MT). The Methyltransferase along with other antioxidants had successfully kept the ancient sacred lotus seeds alive, by repairing and renewing the proteins within. Much like skin science, which emphasizes the need for two vital proteins for the human skin, collagen and elastin that preserve the skin’s youthfulness.

As the human skin ages, it damages the collagen and elastin molecules, eventually resulting in skin sagging, fine lines, wrinkles and a loss of tone. MITCHELL USA’s Age-Less range of products, infused with our proprietary Lotus BioRepair MT Complex, addresses this concern efficiently. Extracts of the sacred Lotus Seeds along with antioxidants, amino acids and anti-inflammatory botanicals, Lotus BioRepair MT Complex repairs and renews the proteins, giving the skin a youthful look.

This lotus seed extract is one of the main ingredients in the Age-less range of products. It promises youthful and radiant skin through its wide variety of products like Lift & Firm Tightening Serum, Papaya Brightening Cleanser, Intense Dark Spot Remover, Skin Polish - Insta Brite, Anti-aging Neck Therapy Cream, Age Prevention SPF 45 sunscreen, Clementine Cleansing Cream Bar With Pure Orange Oil - Vitamin C Soap, Alcohol-Free Facial Toner, Anti-aging Face Sculpting Mask, Anti-aging Feet Softening Cream, Hair Tonic For Hair Growth.

Sunita Ajay Ramnathkar, Director of MITCHELL USA says, “Natural aging is inevitable, as people age the process of skin turning thinner, drier, and increasing wrinkles and other signs of aging is normal. However, it is possible to prevent premature skin aging. We at MITCHELL USA have been at the forefront of exploring and innovating beauty and skincare since its inception in 1954.”

The masstige brand comprises a complete anti-aging personal care regimen crafted only for Indian skin types. Its lift & firm serum is an anti-aging face skin tightening serum that works flawlessly and helps in giving a firm lift to the dull skin. The Lineless eye serum has a lightweight formula that minimizes and reduces fine lines near the outer corner of the eyes. The age-less papaya brightening cleanser cleanses dirt, removes makeup, and brightens the complexion. The age prevention SPF 45 - anti-aging sunscreen ensures complete protection from the harmful UV rays. The age-less line consists of many such beauty potions and formulas that help skin revive its youthful essence.

Mitchell USA is succeeding in the Indian beauty world under the flagship of Sunita Ajay Ramnathkar, who quotes, “At MITCHELL USA, we’re on a journey to reinstate the dignity of the sacred lotus and its ageless beauty secrets to where it truly belongs- in India”.

Sunita Ramnathkar has always been committed to bringing innovation to the skincare industry. Hence, she set out to scale greater heights of excellence with the launch of her Age-less line. She felt it was time to introduce the modern Indian woman to the world's best anti-aging skincare biotechnologies.

The American beauty brand Mitchell USA came up with an India-specific line of skincare products that retail in the country and target skin concerns such as aging. At present, the brand has spread all over the world to Europe, The Middle & Far East, the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Asia Pacific. Over the years, the Mitchell Group and its laboratories continue to reinvent its legacy, with constant research and development of formulations.

