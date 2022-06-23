MIT-WPU invites applications to a host of programs

India, 21st June 2022: MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), one of the leading private universities in India is inviting interested candidates to apply for its plethora of Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma and Ph.D. programs across 35 schools in the field of Engineering and Technology, Sciences and Health Sciences, Management & Leadership, Liberal Arts, Public Policy, Media, Pharmacy, Design, Law, Hospitality and many more. MIT-WPU maintains a long-standing legacy in offering value-based education that promotes the combination of Science and Spirituality to bring peace to mankind.

Founded in 1983, MIT-WPU prides itself on offering holistic education catering to an individual’s educational, physical as well as spiritual well-being. The syllabus reflects the institute’s pursuit to balance the requirements of the industry along with advancement in scholarly learning. With more than 1000 faculty members (including Professors of Practice & International Faculty) and over 1,00,000 global alumni, the teaching methods employed are a perfect blend of practical knowledge, industry visits, guest lectures, national immersion visits and rural immersion visits. MIT-WPU has numerous programs, events, clubs and activities undertaken throughout the year for the refinement of the student’s extracurricular abilities and social skills.

At MIT-WPU, students are provided with internships to garner practical experience to complement theoretical classroom learning. Additionally, in their final semesters, they are provided with 100% placement assistance through the institute’s Placement Cell. Career Services offered by the Institute include placements, higher studies, internships, entrepreneur support as well as career guidance and advice. MIT-WPU believes that there are multiple facets to each individual that must be fostered for their progress. Further, students can also avail themselves of aptitude tests, group discussions, personal interviews, resume building and presentation skills to enhance their self-confidence and prepare them to successfully face the highly competitive placement processes. The experienced team works round to clock to match the requirements of the industry as well as the capabilities and interests of the students.

Despite the pandemic and the challenges it brought along, the MIT-WPU CIAP (Centre for Industry-Academia Partnerships) team took it as an opportunity to prove their dedication to the careers of the students. Owing to their efforts, reputed companies such as IBM, HCL, Michelin India, Amdocs, Infosys, ONGC, Hitachi, Barclays, Adani Wilmar, Thermax, and Times Group amongst others have recruited from the institute. Additionally, the highest CTC offered on campus with a CTC of 37.26 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum) was observed recently.

As a part of its innate focus on creating possibilities for students to upskill and compete not just nationally, but globally, MIT-WPU is now expanding its pedagogy with international faculty teaching 25% of the syllabus. The faculty has been handpicked from top QS-ranked universities. The students will be taught by experienced research and industry-oriented faculty from prestigious institutions.

To be eligible for the undergraduate programs, students need to appear for the Online UGPET (Undergraduate Programs Entrance Test and/or Personal Interview) exam and similarly, to be eligible for postgraduate programs (including post-PG Diplomas) the candidate has to appear for PGPET (Postgraduate Programs Entrance Test and/or Personal Interview). Furthermore, for undergraduate programs, to be eligible, students need to have, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) (10+2) from any stream with English as a passing subject, or two years/three years Diploma of Boards of Technical Education or its equivalent, or Minimum Competency and Vocational Courses (MCVC), with minimum 50% marks (45% for reservation category) in aggregate in all the aforementioned criteria.

MIT-WPU’s multidisciplinary approach to providing a premium quality educational experience to students is what makes it one of the best private universities in the country. They implement well-researched WPU methods, which bring about a perfect balance of an academic framework reinforced through experiential learning.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3N03v52

