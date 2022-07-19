MIT-WPU offers industry-relevant courses under Faculty of Sustainable Studies

India, 18th July 2022: MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune ) one of India’s leading private universities with a four-decade-long legacy in education is accepting applications for masters programs under the Faculty of Sustainable Studies (FSS). Interested candidates can choose from programs such as MA in Rural Community Development; Master in Social Work (MSW); Masters in Public Health (MPH); M.Sc. in Environmental Science and PGD in Artificial Intelligence for Climate Action to explore the social, economic, public health and environmental dimensions of sustainability. The programs offered follow a balanced curriculum emphasising experiential learning combined with industry insights; further backed by problem-based learning, training and a focus on social responsibility.

Dr. Prasad Kulkarni, Professor at the Faculty of Sustainable Studies MIT-WPU, said, “The interdisciplinary programs offered by the Faculty of Sustainable Studies have been developed in response to the commitment for sustainable development; and upholding the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) laid down by the United Nations. Students pursuing the courses will deeply understand the role of social innovation and critical thinking to promote sustainable and inclusive development of society and the conservation of the environment. Following the University’s philosophy, the programs under FSS emphasise learning through partnerships, focusing on social innovation, fostering the spirit of research and exploration of new technologies.”

MIT-WPU’s Faculty of Sustainable Study’s unique programs are designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge, tools, methods, and theories. Adopting a trans-disciplinary approach, students gain an understanding of the needs of industry and academia through collaborations with corporate organizations, research and policy analysis, as well as government; including in-house research projects.

The MA in Rural Community Development offered by the School of Sustainable Development is a two-year masters program designed to introduce students to the problems prevalent in rural areas and guide them in designing effective solutions to aid the revitalization of rural communities. The program also entails fieldwork segments spread across — Action Research Segment in the 3rd semester, Case Study Research Segment in the 4th semester, and Management Traineeship Segment also. Furthermore, students will also pursue the two-year full-time Masters in Social Work program aimed at enhancing human wellbeing and developing capable leaders to conduct action-based research and contribute to community development in tribal, rural and urban settings.

Under the aegis of the School of Public Health, students will opt for the Masters in Public Health program designed to nurture professionals who play a pivotal role in protecting the health and wellbeing of the global population. The two-year full-time program employs a trans-disciplinary approach aimed at creating a competent and productive public health workforce to contribute efficiently toward delivering essential public health services.

The Faculty of Sustainable Studies also offers an 11-month PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence for Climate Change to prepare students to undertake research and action needed to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal number 13 - Climate Action. Students can explore the role of the latest technology such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Augmented & Virtual Reality (AVR) in climate action through the curriculum that provides a unique blend of applied and basic sciences.

Furthermore, the School of Ecology and Environmental Management also offers a two-year full-time M.Sc. in Environmental Science program; tailored to create professionals who will aid in research, ecosystem management, societal development, policy-making and developing socially just & fair models of development. The curriculum provides a comprehensive understanding of the natural ecosystems and the threats to these ecosystems, industrial sustainability, and processes in environmental science.

Graduates from all aforementioned programs gain the required skills to take up positions in fields such as — Ecological Management, UN and its allied organizations, AI for Conservation Science, Corporate CSRs, NGOs, Academia, Rural and Tribal Welfare and Development, Social Welfare Officers, Green India Missions, and Missions Programs for SDGs to name a few.

Interested candidates who wish to pursue the Masters and Diploma courses under the Faculty of Sustainable Studies require a graduate degree from any stream with a minimum of 50% marks. Post-meeting the eligibility criteria, selected candidates are required to complete the PG-PI (personal interview) as part of the selection process.

MIT World Peace University has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Along with a wide set of acclaimed faculties, MIT-WPU also has an extensive network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 130 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programmes. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 50 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol annually for different courses, across the 65+ MIT World Peace University institutes.

To know more, visit - https://bit.ly/3OgMNPB

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.