MJ Infrastructure and Vedaanta Senior Living Unveil Vedaanta Anugraham: A Haven for Active Retro Living

Bangalore, 2024 – Vedaanta Senior Living, in partnership with MJ Infrastructure has announced the launch of Vedaanta Anugraham, a luxury retirement community designed for Active Retro Living.

This venture is a culmination of the rich experience of over 20 years of MJ Infrastructure in residential and infrastructure development and Vedaanta Senior Living, India’s largest Senior Living company.

Vedaanta Anugraham beckons seniors to a life where every day is an opportunity to go back to doing things that you enjoy, live in a peaceful and serene environment, embraced by a community that understands the essence of living fully in the golden years says Dr. Dr.P Anilkumar, Chairman and Managing Director of MJ Infrastructure.

Nestled in the serene locale of Jigani, Bangalore, Vedaanta Anugraham promises a tranquil lifestyle amidst lush greenery, conveniently connected to essential locations. This community is an ode to comfortable and dynamic living, offering an array of amenities that redefine the concept of active retirement. The project is being developed with an investment of over 100 crores.

Vedaanta Anugraham has been designed as an integrated community ensuring the emotional, spiritual & physical well being of all residents

"The Villa" residences are meticulously crafted masterpieces, featuring contemporary kitchens, generous garden spaces, senior-friendly amenities, 24x7 power backup, Vastu-compliant, and designated car-free zones. The built-up areas are 1200 & 1600 sq. ft., present bright and airy luxury living spaces, characterized by double-height ceilings.

Wellness is integrated into daily life with facilities like a naturopathy center, Ayurvedic spa, yoga center, swimming pool, pickleball court, indoor badminton court, putting green, and a gymnasium.

The community encourages recreational activities through offering a well-stocked library, a cozy café, a state-of-the-art movie theatre, multiple open spaces and gazebos

Culinary enthusiasts can find satisfaction through thoughtfully designed dining spaces cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The vegetarian kitchen will serve highly curated meals by our chefs to be served in thoughtfully designed restaurant and open dining spaces.

Those seeking inner peace and reflection can explore the "Spiritual Connection" spaces within the community.

Vedaanta Anugraham prioritizes the well-being of its residents by offering access to physiotherapy services, a healthcare center, 24/7 ambulance services, and emergency response protocols. The community is a continuing care community with residents having access to assisted living centre within the community.

Mr. Rahul Sabharwal, Co Founder and Director states, "Vedaanta Anugraham is more than just a community; it's a celebration of life. Our commitment to providing a fulfilling lifestyle for our residents is reflected in every aspect of this vibrant and active retirement haven, the project is more than just a residence; it's an opportunity for seniors to embrace life fully.

Established in 2015, Vedaanta Senior Living, today has over 400 families living in our 6 communities and another 800 families looking to call it their home in the next couple of years are spread over 6 cities and 14 projects, Vedaanta is developing over a million sft of Senior living Homes in South India.

Mr. KB Babu, Head of Services and Operations, underscores the community's focus on holistic well-being and active engagement.

He states, “At Vedaanta Anugraham, our emphasis is on creating an environment where residents not only live but thrive. Each amenity and service is carefully crafted to promote holistic well-being, setting us apart in the realm of senior living.”

