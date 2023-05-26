Mobavenue drives edtech players to the pinnacle of success

Mumbai: Mobavenue is a leading growth and tech platform dedicated to empowering brands, agencies, and publishers with MadTech (MarTech & AdTech) solutions to drive acquisition, growth, engagement, and monetisation. The company works with leading edtech players, helping them in their consumer journey and propelling growth.

Google-backed edtech player Adda247 boosted its User Acquisition campaign with a high Install-to-purchase rate by leveraging Mobavenue's programmatic capabilities. The brand surged its purchases by 30% after partnering with Mobavenue and achieved the highest install-to-purchase rate while minimising uninstallations.

"We are a trusted partner to India's leading edtech companies. Our expertise lies in connecting brands with high-intent and quality users, enabling a seamless consumer journey.

At Mobavenue, we possess a deep understanding of the edtech sector, and our data-driven insights allow us to bring efficiency and drive brand performance. We run and maintain quality campaigns by following a user flow of installations>registration>purchases that help brands to meet their objectives. At the same time, our strict brand safety measures ensure that only relevant ads are shown to users,” said Tejas Rathod, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Mobavenue Media Private Limited.

Based on data from Statista, India's edtech industry in 2020 was about $2.8 billion; by 2025, the market is expected to reach $10.4 billion. That number is projected to reach $30 billion in the next 10 years.

