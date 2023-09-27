Model Ishita Gupta's Barbie-Inspired Look Wows Her Fans World Over

The actor, model and entrepreneur Ishita Gupta has added another feather to her illustrious cap while she adorned the Barbie look as a pro!

Recently Ishita Reha Gupta made everyone's head turn when she dressed up and looked like Barbie for her latest ad for The Cinema At Selfridges in association with Mattel. Her pink colour Barbiesque jump suit made her look exactly like a girl from the fantasy land with millions of dreams in her eyes.

It is needless to say that The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art alumuni Ishita Gupta rocked the Barbie look with her Barbie pink Gingham ensemble. Her fans were elated to see her in the Barbie avatar and were surprised to witness how much she belonged to the world of Barbie.

Notably, over the brand's journey of almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a Princess to President. As the movie turned upto be a huge success by becoming the 15th highest grossing film of all time globally, Ishita Gupta surprised her fans by revealing her appointment as an official influencer and ambassador for the iconic brand and took to her social media handle to drop the Barbie inspired ad she shot for them recently. The ad gives us an euphoric feeling of experiencing the ultimate VIP movie at the iconic luxury spot Selfridges which is situated at the heart of Mayfair.

Fans of Ishita Gupta relished her Barbie inspired look and heaped praises on her and they had only good words to say about her sensational look. One of the fans wrote on social media, "OMG! Straight out of an illustrated fairytale" while another fan commented, "Wearing the crown and owning the throne". While one more added, "The most beautiful and exotic." Another fan rather complimented Ishita Gupta is a very unique way and said, “If Barbie was real, she would totally want your wardrobe.”

Ishita Gupta is an principal driven idealist and a phenomenal actress/model/designer who believes in living her life to the fullest. Her sense of style and choice of clothes are very contemporary and represents every modern girl, be it living in India or any other country in the world. When she was given the opportunity to feature in the ad which is inspired by Barbie, she was over the moon.

After finishing the shoot for the same she said, “Over the last six decades Barbie has inspired many generations of girls who always aspired to live in a dream world like Barbie. And when the opportunity came to me to feature in the ad, obviously I couldn't believe the offer in the first place. It was a dream offer I couldn't refuse. Shooting for the ad for great and I am going to cherish the experience for my lifetime.”

Slowly and steadily Ishita Gupta is creating her own path in the world of entertainment. It is quite evident now that Ishita Gupta is an ambitious actor and model who believes in manifesting things first and then follow her dreams to become the queen of fashion and entertainment world. More power to you Ishita Gupta!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

