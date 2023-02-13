Modern AI innovations to ladder up your business growth at ease

New Delhi (India), February 13: Have you ever noticed how the world is evolving with new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech products like ChatGPT, BardAI, Chorus.ai, and Infosys Nia? There is much more in a queue that skyrockets your business growth with just one click. There is one AI app builder platform that helps in creating your business online without coding knowledge, i.e. Builder.ai. Behind the Idea and Concepts of builder.ai is entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal. You use this AI app builder to create your business and another chatbot AI to expand business growth. Sachin Dev Duggal says, “Indian software development sector needs magic that attracts investors, and it only comes when you only create your own app with your unique idea because no other can understand your need and desire than you.”

The most revolutionary technology we are witnessing right now is AI. AI enables people, businesses, and communities to reach their full potential by assisting in the early diagnosis of illnesses and allowing users to access information in their native tongue. And it creates new possibilities that have the potential to greatly enhance the lives of billions of people as well as their business potential.

Let's start the Artificial Intelligence exploration with the most helpful AI that turns non-coders into the full-stack developer and unlock their potential to the fullest. Builder. Ai is the one no-code app builder platform founded by entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal. For any business to operate, manage and scale its technology needs AI tech products on its own. “Be confident, Be fearless, Be amplified,” says Sachin Dev Duggal.

Come forward to the next AI revolution to give your business new height ChatGPT since its introduction, ChatGPT, the most talked-about AI, has sparked a new worldwide competition in the field of artificial intelligence. The second part of ChatGPT's name, GPT, which stands for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, refers to the technology that powers it. Transformers are specialized algorithms that look for extensive patterns in data streams. The ability to foresee not just the next word in a sentence but also the next phase in a paragraph and the following paragraph in an essay is referred to as a transformer. This is what enables it to remain on the topic across lengthy passages of writing. The chatbot's correctness isn't always reliable because its sources aren't fact-checked, and it depends on user input to get better.

Now it's the time of BardAI, the chatbot created by Google that function precisely like ChatGPT, where users may interact with the chatbot by having conversations. Google Language Model for Dialogue Application serves as the foundation for the new chatbot (Language Model for Dialogue Application or LaMDA). It is a “lite” form of LaMDA, claims the firm. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, claims that Bard has just recently been made available for testing to a small number of people. However, Bard will soon also be accessible to the general public.

The conversation intelligence platform called Chorus.ai was created for high-growth sales teams. It assists you with real-time call recording, management, and transcription while also enabling you to highlight crucial action marks and issues. By examining your data, this artificial intelligence program enables you to acquire insights. These automation technologies help sales teams plan and simplify their communication processes and error-free follow-ups. Calls recording, sales coaching, sales management, and other services are its characteristics.

An AI software builder platform called Infosys Nia was created to make it easier for companies to deploy Artificial Intelligence. It's beneficial for many jobs, including machine learning, deep learning, data management, natural language processing (NLP), etc. Infosys Nia gives businesses a chance to use Artificial Intelligence on their already-existing massive data by automating routine actions and commitments. As a result, businesses may be more productive, and employees complete their responsibilities more effectively.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

