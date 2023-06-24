Modern International School: Highly Result Oriented CBSE Best School of West Delhi

Admission Open Session 2023-2024

Modern International School Started in the year 2005 by Chairman Mr B.N Nigam and His Wife Late Smt. Sushma Nigam, The Chairman Mr. B.N. Nigam has been in the education field for more than two decades. He had successfully managed the reputed Daisy Dales Senior Secondary School in South Delhi. Amongst his numerous successes, Mr. Nigam has the distinction of taking personal interest in understanding, nurturing, strengthening and encouraging academically weak students. Students who were initially academically weak have gone on to score high marks at Class XII CBSE examinations and have brought laurels to the School.

As per CBSC Result for the last 10 Years 100% For the session 2022-2023 Board Examination result has been amazing for this school there are many students who has scored above 95% of marks in class XII result.

Highest marks obtained Gunjan -Commerce she has scored 97% marks overall in class XII result while taking to her about the school and education she said our management is amazingly supporting us for everything, Teachers are very good here we are free to ask any question any doubt even after school is over, teachers are giving free classes to weak students after school period is over.

Gunjan - Commerce - 97%

Rhea Sohal- Science & Ritika – Humanities Both of them have scored 95% marks in class XII when asked them about the facilities provided in school for the students they said together we are very much happy that we are students are Modern International School we are lucky that our Chairman Mr B N Nigam & Ms Priya Mathur is open for any discussion and always available in the school for any grievances our Principle Mrs Sima J Singh treat us like her own child she is very strict in attendance and good quality education she keep saying on a daily basic life will give you limited time to shine you all have to utilise that time in the right manner she also say our school will always support you choosing your desired subject but after choosing that we want you to be excellent in that subjects.

Rhea Sohal - Science - 95%

Ritika – Humanities - 91%

Our Director gives strict instructions to the bus Driver for the Proper safety of the students he listen very carefully and give us right solution when we raise any issue to him, he also check school cleanness and hygiene in the school while doing school round.

Ved Prakash who has scored above 92% of Marks says we are given all facilities to study and grow in the school in a very safe environment we enjoy Swimming here we have smart spacious classes, we go in sports club and we enjoy there also we have green house where we go and enjoy pure air and feel fresh.

The motto of the school is ‘ “VIRTUE” and “LABOUR , Mr Nigam said education should be easy and affordable for every students his motto is to provide the best education in the society and make the students best of their skills.

In further discussion with Mr B.N Nigam he said For some people, success means money or wealth, for some, it’s fame, good health, or good family, for every person the definition of success is different. But, for him the definition of Success is “The Progressive Realization of Worthy Goal”. Success is the result of aspiration, desire, passion, and hard work. His goal is “A Unique school providing truly international standards education and facilities for the students.

At Modern international School Dwarka we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment to enable our children to develop skills that will help them be caring, confident, and responsible global citizens.

I believe in the power of the young mind to make a change. It is with this belief and faith that we endeavour to inculcate in our children values of empathy, responsibility, humility, and the passion to believe in their dreams.

He further ad we are giving admission to student in any subject as they wish as we believe students should be given their choice subjects we should never restrict them for choosing their interested subjects we have to motivate them as per their choice subjects and interests.

As per him every kids can be successful in their life it does not matter if in any student has got less marks in previous class then he will not get good marks in coming class of course he or she can get very marks and can kick back based on guidance given from the experts teacher and student hard work.

He said every women has equal talent like a men every women can be successful provided given equal right and education in the society.

Mr. B. N. Nigam (Chairman) Modern International School Sector 19, Dwarka, New Delhi-75

Website : https://moderninternationalschool.com/

# 011-2804133 / 45641444, Email – modernint.school@yahoo.com

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.