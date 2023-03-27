Modern International School in Dwarka committed to all-round development of kids

Modern International School Started in the year 2005 by Chairman Mr B.N Nigam and His Wife Late Smt. Sushma Nigam. The Chairman Mr. B.N. Nigam has been in the education field for more than two decades. He had successfully managed the reputed Daisy Dales Senior Secondary School in South Delhi. Amongst his numerous successes, Mr. Nigam has the distinction of taking personal interest in understanding, nurturing, strengthening and encouraging academically weak students. Students who were initially academically weak have gone on to score high marks at Class XII CBSE examinations and have brought laurels to the School.

The motto of the school is ‘ “VIRTUE” and “LABOUR , Mr Nigam said education should be easy and affordable for every students his motto is to provide the best education in the society and make the students best of their skills.

Mr & Ms Nigam did everything possible for the school and kids to provide the best quality education for every `student and now today Modern International School is one of the best School in Dwarka.

Mr. B. N. Nigam, Chairman, Modern International School

In further discussion with Mr B.N Nigam he said For some people, success means money or wealth, for some, it’s fame, good health, or good family, for every person the definition of success is different. But, for him the definition of Success is “The Progressive Realization of Worthy Goal”. Success is the result of aspiration, desire, passion, and hard work. His goal is “A Unique school providing truly international standards education and facilities.

At Modern international School Dwarka we are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment to enable our children to develop skills that will help them be caring, confident, and responsible global citizens.

I believe in the power of the young mind to make a change. It is with this belief and faith that we endeavour to inculcate in our children values of empathy, responsibility, humility, and the passion to believe in their dreams.

In further discussion with the Director he said I have taken my fathers slogan an inspiration for my life HIMMATE MARDA DE MADDE KHUDA he said everything happens based on your effort towards your goal, student will only give their 100% in study when they get their choice subjects in their syllabus.

He further ad we are giving admission to student in any subject as they wish as we believe students should be given their choice subjects we should never restrict them for choosing their interested subjects we have to motivate them as per their choice subjects and interests.

As per him every kids can be successful in their life it does not matter if in any student has got less marks in previous class then he will not get good marks in coming class of course he or she can get very marks and can kick back based on guidance given from the experts teacher and student hard work.

The statue of Mrs. Sushma Nigam was unveiled at Modern International School Dwarka along with the laying of the foundation stone for a 1,000-seat auditorium. The statue of the Founder and Vice Chairperson, Late Smt. Sushma Nigam, was unveiled, and the foundation for the 1000-seat auditorium in the school grounds was laid in the presence of Chairman Shri B.N Nigam, West Delhi Member of Parliament Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, former Parliamentarian Shri Mahabal Mishra, Legislator Smt. Bhavna Gaur, former MCD Mayor and Councillor Smt. Kamaljeet Sahrawat, and founder of Uday Parkash, Shri Harjeet Parkash along with many well know personalities. The prominent politicians praised the school’s efforts to foster well-rounded students and commended the students for their remarkable achievements.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman Dr. Gaurav Nigam, Directors Smt. Pooja Bhatnagar, Smt. Shruti Jain, Dr. Priya Mathur, and Principal Smt. Sima J. Singh were also present.

Ms Bhavna Gaur she is MLA of west Delhi she has won 5th time from West Delhi she has been successful from last 5 election in public majority votes she understand every one emotions and need for the society and culture she was also available on this auspicious day

She appreciated the move done by the Mr. B. N. Nigam for 1000 seater auditorium she said 1000 seat is the highest level of auditorium seat in Delhi NCR she also added any politician has a slogan ‘’Kanya Bachao Kanya Padhao’’ but Mr Nigam always given equal priority to women in his life and school he given equal seat place to his wife Mr Sushma Nigam which is highest respect for women.

He said every women has equal talent like a men every women can be successful provided given equal right and education in the society.

Mr. B. N. Nigam (Chairman) Modern International School Sector 19, Dwarka, New Delhi-75

Website: https://moderninternationalschool.com/

# 011-2804133 / 45641444, Email – modernint.school@yahoo.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.