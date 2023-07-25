Mohta and Family: Pioneering Social Media Marketing and Influencer Marketing Agency in India

Mohta and Family, a trailblazing social media marketing and influencer marketing agency based in Delhi, India, has been at the forefront of revolutionizing brand promotion since its establishment in 2019. Led by the visionary COO, Abhiishek Mohta, and driven by the dynamic CEO, Miss Vani, alongside the proficient CFO & CTO, Abhilekh Prasad, the agency has swiftly emerged as a prominent force in the digital marketing landscape.

As a premier social media marketing and influencer marketing agency, Mohta and Family has consistently surpassed expectations by orchestrating groundbreaking campaigns for numerous top brands. With a remarkable portfolio of successful collaborations with Indian celebrities, the agency has demonstrated an unparalleled ability to forge impactful connections between brands and their target audiences.

Abhiishek Mohta, the visionary COO, expressed his enthusiasm about the agency's journey, saying, “Mohta and Family was born out of a vision to create a profound impact in the digital marketing sphere. We aimed to leverage the power of social media and influencer partnerships to enable brands to reach new heights of success and visibility.”

Miss Vani, the dynamic CEO, also shared her insights, stating, “Our team's dedication to creativity and innovation has been the driving force behind our accomplishments. We strive to design campaigns that resonate with the modern consumer, fostering genuine engagement and brand loyalty.”

In addition to her role as CEO, Miss Vani also plays a significant role in shaping the company's technology-driven approach, alongside the multi-talented Abhilekh Prasad, who serves as both CFO and CTO. Their combined expertise ensures that Mohta and Family remains at the cutting edge of marketing technology, delivering data-driven strategies and optimal results for their clients.

Through strategic collaborations with prominent Indian celebrities and social media influencers, Mohta and Family has earned a reputation for delivering campaigns that captivate audiences, drive brand awareness, and yield impressive returns on investment. Their commitment to transparency, ethical practices, and a customer-centric approach has earned them the trust and loyalty of clients across various industries.

With a focus on staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving digital landscape, Mohta and Family continues to set industry standards, empowering brands to thrive in the competitive digital era. Their dedication to excellence and unparalleled expertise in social media marketing and influencer partnerships have positioned them as leaders in the Indian marketing ecosystem.

www.mohtaandfamily.com

