Momo Street Gears Up to Become India’s Biggest Home-Grown Momo Chain

Momo Street, a brand launched in 2020, has created a storm in the Indian street food segment since its inception. With an understanding of the Indian market, it has managed to harness the love for momos in India to create a successful nationwide chain. With its recent expansion with over 40 outlets across the country and plans to set up 300 stores in the next two years, Momo Street is well on its way to claiming the title of India’s Biggest Home-Grown Momo Chain.

Momo Street is an initiative by Feedx Foods, a company that is parent to over 10 brands across cuisines, price points and demography. It houses various brands under its portfolio such as Gobblers – Rolls & Bowls, Momo Street, Makhanwala, Kong Fu and more. Feedx Foods has a presence of more than 120 kitchens with over 200 internet restaurants across 20 cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Patna, Lucknow and more.

Talking about the how it enables brands to attain their business goals, Mr Harpreet Kukreja, co-founder of Feedx Foods said “Feedx Foods’ forte lies in scaling food brands and providing culinary excellence with the Feedx Operating System. We have been able to rapidly scale the brands across India in Tier-I, II and III cities with the help of our expertise in food processing, supply chain and kitchen de-skilling.”

Backed by the expertise of Feedx Foods, Momo Street has had an incredibly successful journey so far. It has redefined the experience of diving into hot steaming momos with its unique taste and variations. The customer is spoilt for choice with not just its affordable prices and Indian flavours but also various preparations like Steamed, Fried, Tandoori, and Pan-Fried along with Gravies. The brand’s journey began only two years ago with outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Bangalore, Rajasthan, and Hyderabad. The footfall and love they garnered in these places accelerated the brand’s vision to expand further.

The domestic QSR chain has proven that good hygiene, great taste, and pocket-friendly prices can come together with its impressive brand growth. Its rapid expansion in Tier I, II and III cities, accelerating growth rate and increasing footfall across all its outlets are proof of the brand’s financial success. "We believe that our operating system has to be robust, with not only software technology, but also hardware technology to make the lives of our employees simpler and ensure great safety, hygiene and consistency of the food across the board. That's what we are focusing on.” said Mr.Harpreet Kukreja, further elaborating on how it functions.

Amplified by Feedx Foods and standing on a strong business model, the company caters to thousands of customers every day across the nation. The numbers are only going to escalate multifold with the brand's future expansion plans

https://momostreetindia.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.