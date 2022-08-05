Momspresso.com Launches India’s Shopping Card Exclusively for Influencers, MyMo

Delhi NCR, India – Business Wire India

MyMo Card allows Influencers to encash the power of their social influence, by getting up to 100% cashback on brands they purchase

Enables DTC brands to acquire users and get Word of Mouth at less than 50% of Average Order Value

Tech platform creates a win-win for Influencers and Brands

Momspresso.com, India’s largest content and influencer platform for women has launchedMyMo – India’s only shopping card exclusively for Influencers. The brand has partnered with Falcon and Yes Bank Limited to launch this innovative product.



The MyMo card is part of a tech platform that creates a ‘win-win’ by connecting influencers and brands to achieve meaningful outcomes for both stakeholders. The MyMo card enables influencers to unlock the power of their social influence in 3 simple steps. Influencers with more than 3000 followers can SHOP D2C brands of their choice through the MyMo app, POST about their purchase on Instagram and SAVE by getting up to a 100% cashback. Influencers have the added benefit of choosing the brands they choose to endorse. Brands, on the other hand, acquire a customer as well as creating word of mouth awareness at scale, at under 1X of their average order value (AOV). This reduces their cost of customer acquisition (CAC) significantly, leading to increased profitability.

The card can be used to buy and promote top brands with up to 100% cashbacks, through the MyMo App

Speaking on the launch,Vishal Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, Momspresso.com, said,"MyMo is a potentially disruptive platform because it offers a compelling proposition for both Influencers and Brands. While Influencers can leverage their social influence to unlock up to 100% cashback on brands they purchase, Brands are able to acquire an Influencer and get Word of Mouth at scale, at about 25-50% of their current cost. With more than 6500 Influencers signing up for the pre-launch waitlist and close to 100 brands, across 9 categories, already listed on the MyMo app, we are witnessing early signs of MyMo’s immense potential.”



MyMo has partnered with leading DTC brands such as Mamaearth, The Derma Co, Lenskart, mCaffeine, Urban Company, boat, BBlunt and many others, across categories ranging from personal care and apparel to electronics and durables.



"Influencer marketing has opened a new horizon to transform the longstanding word of mouth technique from a mere promotion tactic to a sales-guaranteed method. We are excited to tap into this new area of marketing. We hope that our collaboration with Momspresso.com will make us emerge as leaders in the field,"Prabhtej Bhatia, Founder Falcon said.



About Momspresso.com



Launched in 2010, Momspresso.com is driven by its purpose of empowering women to express themselves and earn through the platform. Momspresso has 65000 creators sharing blogs and vlogs in 10 different languages with 30 million women visiting the site every month, making it India’s largest user-generated content platform for women.



Through its micro-influencer platform, Momspresso MyMoney, the company enables women to earn by participating in marketing campaigns from brands they use and love. The tech platform has 300,000 micro influencers who have been leveraged by more than 300 brands for Word-of-Mouth marketing campaigns.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.