‘More couples are now aware about benefits of IVF’

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:33 IST

Dear couples,

More than 40 years since the first In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) baby was born and was looked at as a “miracle” of science; fertility treatments have come a long way. It offers the chance to couples, struggling to start a family, to bear biological babies of their own.

About 8-10 per cent of couples experience infertility across the world, putting the figure to a whopping 60-80 million globally. Of these, probably 15-20 million (one-fourth) are in India alone. A closer look at these statistics reveal that the chance for a healthy pregnancy is less than 20 percent in healthy couples, making assisted reproductive techniques a common intervention.

IVF is a way out in cases of severe infertility, where a natural pregnancy is not possible – like if the fallopian tubes are completely blocked or where the sperm count in semen samples is very low or even zero or if the female is aged. It can overcome most kind of infertility issues and enable couples to have children. Earlier, the only option available in such cases was adoption.

Estimates reveal that 2.5 million cycles of IVF are being performed every year, resulting over 5,00,000 deliveries annually.

More and more couples are opting for IVF and the social stigma attached to having a baby with medical intervention is fading away. I have noticed a change in the past 15 years, since I started dealing with infertility and IVF. Earlier, we had to counsel patients and tell them about the benefits of IVF and how it would help them have their own biological baby.

However, now couples are much more aware of their options and don’t need any such counselling. It’s more about talking to them about the success rate of the treatment and preparing them for potential failed cycles.

Over the years, doctors have gained more experience and processes have evolved. For IVF, women are given a hormone injection to produce more than one egg per cycle. This gives doctors like us, multiple embryos to deal with. While 1-2 healthy embryos are chosen and put back into the womb; the rest can be frozen for up to 5 years. This helps bypass the initial steps in case of a failed IVF cycle or for a second baby after a few years.

Similarly, recent interventions like Intra Cytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), when used in conjunction with IVF can offer enhanced results. This is used in cases where the male shows no sperms in the semen test but the testes produce it. Earlier, the only option for such couples was using a donor sperm or choosing adoption. But, now, we can carry out a testicular biopsy to take out the sperms directly from the testes and the couple can have their own biological child.

The other big factor which kept people away from IVF was cost of treatment. Over the years, the cost of the hormone injections as well as the overall costs has come down substantially bringing the treatment within reach of many couples.

While IVF offers that much-needed ray of hope to thousands, the process does come with fair share of risks. In the normal cycle, a woman only produces one egg in a cycle. Patients need to be given 8-10 days of hormone injections so that to produce multiple eggs for IVF. This process of injection administration needs to be monitored carefully by a doctor else it can lead to Ovarian Hyperstimulation Syndrome. The process itself can be emotionally draining as well. One needs to be mentally prepared!

Yours truly,

Dr Babita Panda

Dr. Panda is the Chief Fertility Consultant at Future Fertility (IVF Unit of Ahana Gynaecare), Bhubaneswar.

You can get more information about infertility related issues and IVF by clicking on our site or www.parentsoffertility.com

