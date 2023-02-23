More Possibilities Will Open Up For Big Eyes Coin Following Ethereum's Upgrade

The Ethereum network is the most valuable network in the blockchain landscape due to the massive amount of value budding on the chain. An increasing number of developers and users are willing to use the chain due to the suite of resources they can access. However, the main limiting factor for most people is its scalability. Ethereum is costly for users, and it has led to the emergence of several alternative blockchains and layer-2 solutions, all aiming to help the network perform better.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin project on the Ethereum blockchain and hoping to capitalize on the network's resources. For a start, the Ethereum blockchain has the largest DeFi market, and because this also translates to active users, Big Eyes gets onboard several users just by launching on the network where most of them are. And as you'd imagine, with active users comes the liquidity to help give life to the meme coin project.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to become one of the largest meme coins in the market, and it's well on that trajectory considering the level of success it had on presale. Big Eyes had raised over $30 million in 11 rounds of presale, while still offering an opportunity for users who want to take massive advantage of it.

Ethereum (ETH): The Building Blockchain Of Most Cryptocurrencies

Ethereum is the gold standard of the blockchain landscape, and quite a number of decentralized apps and other blockchain solutions are built in and around the chain. Ethereum's scalability is a significant concern for the landscape, and it worsens in times of high market activity. However, Ethereum has a timeline of several upgrades to come in the next couple of years which could contribute to making Ethereum better and fully scalable.

Since switching to a proof-of-stake system in September, Ethereum will see its first significant update in March, commonly referred to as a "hard fork." The validators that support the network's operation will eventually be able to withdraw 16 million staked Ether (ETH) after Ethereum's impending "Shanghai" update is finished. Although implementing Ethereum Improvement Proposal-4895, the modification that enables validator withdrawals will be the main focus of Shanghai, the update's full list of modifications has just been finalized and includes additional improvements that Ethereum app developers and many chain users are sure to notice.

In a blockchain event last year, the co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, announced several other significant updates after the Merge, which will help make Ethereum complete, and it seems to be moving on schedule so far. This would also mean well for everything existing in the ecosystem.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): Ethereum-Based Meme Coin Looking To Hit Rank #1

Big Eyes aims to use DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, and gaming to create value, build wealth and maintain a community vibe

Big Eyes is a new meme coin project on the Ethereum blockchain and is looking to become one of the biggest meme coin projects in the market. Big Eyes takes a different approach to meme coin with its use of cat memes introducing a new take on crypto jokes. This has created an interesting narrative for the meme coin, as a new rivalry is brewing between the dog meme family and the cat meme family. This traction would be good for both meme coin communities and seeing as Big Eyes has a lot of room to grow, this might be a great opportunity for early investors.

Big Eyes aims to use DeFi, NFTs, metaverse, and gaming to create value, build wealth and maintain a community vibe. The meme coin is looking to recreate the success of Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the DeFi market.

The presale is a low-risk entry for most people, and the Big Eyes Team are pushing to launch as soon as possible, as well as to reward any investor– hence their fun new lootboxes, which come at a variety of price points, and guarantee money-back but also promise huge prizes and profits–win up to 100K worth of $BIG! Click below to learn more about this offer.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.