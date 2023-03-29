Mo's Bakery now makes mother-care foods and many other gourmet cookies with health benefits

Mo's Bakery, a home-grown brand from Delhi, strongly takes inspiration from its founders' grandmothers’ healthy and delicious recipe book offering the same quality & taste. The brand, which began in a small home kitchen, has since grown into a cutting-edge bakery that produces wholesome gourmet cookies, granolas, seed mixes, and much more. The brand also puts special emphasis on mother-care foods like lactation cookies to show its love for mothers in a healthier yet more delectable way. Mo's Bakery offers a wide selection of products on its website, as well as numerous e-commerce portals like Amazon, Kindlife, LBB, Luke Coutinho’s YouCare Lifestyle products, etc.

Mohita Mathur, the brain & heart behind Mo’s Bakery

Mohita Mathur founded Mo's Bakery out of her deep love for baking and had grown up savouring her grandmother's delicious cakes, cookies and puddings. She decided to open her bakery in Delhi after discovering mouth-watering treats during her travels to patisserie havens like Paris, Edinburgh, and Pondicherry. What started in her home kitchen as a humble cooking experiment has now grown to become Mo’s Bakery which is a home name for many who associate with the petite cookies they make. Mohita is an ex-Google employee, who is not only passionate about food but is also focused on making a positive impact on people’s health, adding clean and modern technologies in food manufacturing. Apart from this she is interested in the philosophy of veganism and enjoys taking steps to improve the business environment for startups, leveraging her experiences of the industry.

Vision, Mission and Beliefs

Mo's endeavour is to provide their customers a delicious yet healthy eating experience. That is why their vision is “To make healthy food delicious at good value.” As a result, the cookies and snacks are prepared in small batches and carefully handcrafted to offer the customers the best experience imaginable. They work closely with farmers and suppliers close to the ingredients to obtain the best quality to deliver authentic delicious snacks. That is what makes their stuff so damn delicious!

Products and Specialities of the brand

As Mo's Bakery demonstrated, even small steps can go a long way. To produce healthier and tastier snacks, they've made small changes like carefully choosing the best raw materials, experimenting with new flavours, using fresh fruits and veggies like beetroots in cookies, finding healthier flours and fats like ragi, barley, kokum butter etc. Their products are vegan, free of additives or preservatives which is why they bake their cookies fresh to order every day to ensure the freshest batch reaches you wherever you are.

As of today, Mo’s Bakery has a range of 30 different products like cookies, granolas, seed mixes etc and they are in the process of launching a huge range of new items like high protein muesli, millet snacks and other delicious treats which one should keep looking out for.

Mo's Bakery products are available pan-India and have same/next day delivery in many states. To cater to those who prefer healthier snack options, the brand recently introduced Keto, Gluten-Free, and Omega-Rich Options like Gluten Free Ragi Cookies, Barley Cookies, Raw Cacao Granola, Peanut Butter Granola, Roasted Seed mixes etc. Mo’s Bakery has something wonderful to offer for all cookie lovers who want a healthier alternative to manage their hunger pangs, so check them out and see what they have in store for you!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.