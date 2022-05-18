MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar honored stalwarts at 6th Manav Rachna Excellence Awards

Taking ahead the vision of its Founder Visionary Dr. O.P. Bhalla, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions honors expertly selected individuals from academia and industry, who have made a mark globally, through their sheer hard work and perseverance in various fields, such as industry, sports, education, art & culture, youth leadership, science & technology and nation building.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions has been a frontrunner with 100+ Corporate Connects to bring a synergy between industry requirements and the skill set its students are gaining. And these awards give this association a whole new reason to prosper.

At the sixth edition of Manav Rachna Excellence Awards (MREA) 2022, the awards were bestowed across twelve genres to the stalwarts and achievers for their exceptional and path-breaking vision by Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State - Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GOI in the presence of Dr. Prashant Bhalla - President, MREI; Dr. Amit Bhalla - Vice President, MREI; Dr. Sanjay Srivastava - MD, MREI and VC MRIIRS; Dr. N C Wadhwa - DG, MREI; Lt. General Dr. R.K. Anand, DG, MRIIRS; Dr. I.K. Bhat, VC, MRU and veterans from the industry.

Dr. Sanjay Srivastava, MD, MREI and VC, MRIIRS gave an overview of Manav Rachna Excellence Awards 2022.

Congratulating the awardees, Dr. Prashant Bhalla said, “Manav Rachna has forever celebrated such great champions and we salute their humility and distinction every year, with the aid of the prestigious Excellence Awards. The Excellence Awards were designated to applaud the impeccable achievers from various professional domains who have brought about revolutionary transformations in their respective fields.”

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Next 25 years will be driven by India’s youth. It is in that intersection of opportunities that Education & Skilling have an important role to play”. He added, “I am fortunate that the Ministry of Electronics & IT, and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship offer unique opportunities to interact with Unicorns & startups on one hand, & young Indians undergoing skill training & creating opportunities for themselves on the other. Both symbolize the aspirations of our youth”.

The stalwarts who were honored on this prestigious platform are revered figures:

Corporate & Industry Award: Mr. Shiv Shivakumar, Group Exec. President- Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group

Sports Icon Award: Ms. Rani Rampal, Indian Field Hockey Player

People Builder Award: Mr. K S Bakshi, Group Head- HR, InterGlobe Enterprises

Young Leader Award: Mr. Chaitanya Peddi, Co-Founder & Product Head at Darwinbox

Young Leader Award: Mr. Rohit Chennamaneni, Co- Founder at Darwinbox

Nation Building Award: Mr. Ajay Pandey, Ex MD & Group CEO, Gift City

Award for Outstanding Contribution in Cultural Arena: Dr. Sachidanand Joshi,Member Secretary, Indira Gandhi National Centre of Arts (IGNCA), Ministry of Culture

Faridabad Industry Icon Award: Mr. Navdeep Chawla, Chairman, MD & Founder, Psychotropics India Ltd

Dr Pritam Singh Award for Academic Excellence: Prof. Avinash Chandra Pandey, Director, Inter- University Accelerator Centre, An Autonomous Research Centre of UGC

Change Maestro Award: Mr. Amit Malik, CEO & MD, Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Mr. S.V. Nathan, Partner & Chief Talent Officer- Deloitte India

Outstanding Scientist Award: Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) & Secretary, Department of Defence, R&D

Technology Transformation Award: Dr. Vinnie Jauhari, Learning and Skills Lead, Microsoft India

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Shiv Shivakumar appreciated the journey Manav Rachna has covered in just 25 years and how it has secured a place among the prominent universities across the globe.

“It is indeed a great honour to be bestowed by an institution that has taken up the challenging task of preparing the young generation for the future”, shared Mr. Ajay Pandey in his acceptance speech.

Book Launch of a book titled ‘Real Life Management Case Studies: Developed in Factual Conversation with Industry Leaders’

This was followed by a Book Launch of a book titled ‘Real Life Management Case Studies: Developed in Factual Conversation with Industry Leaders’ written by Prof. (Dr.) Amit Seth, Professor, Faculty of Management Studies, MRIIRS and CS (Dr.) Monika Goel, Professor, Faculty of Commerce, MRIIRS.

The Manav Rachna Excellence Awards are, in its very essence, designed for accomplished figureheads with a track record of innovation and achievement in their primary career, thereby making a positive difference to human ecology.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.