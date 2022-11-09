Most Famous and Best Rating Korean Dramas of All Times

Korean dramas offer outstanding content that has been produced over many years. Directors can create high-quality action in their dramas because of the love adoration, and favorable feedback of the K drama platform. People from around the world like watching various forms of Korean drama to learn more about Korean culture and have more fun. Remember that each of our shows has received 100,000 ratings thanks to the K Dramas. Let's look at some of the top-rated Korean dramas.

1-Encounter

· Chanel: TV N

· Positive Rating: 10.329%

· Released on: 24th January 2019

Would you like to see an action-packed drama? Encounter is for you, then. The romantic melodrama Encounter has a lot of tremendous drama and some pretty unforgettable moments. The protagonist of the tale is Soo-Hyun, a politician's daughter. After graduating, she married the son of a family that owns a sizable corporation. This union was arranged more for practicality than for love. The serial is packed with excitement and enjoyment.

2-Show Window

· Chanel: Channel A

· Positive Rating: 10.335%

· Released on: 18th January 2022

Show Window, the most-watched Korean drama Starting with a very low 2.049% rating, this show has progressively gained viewers throughout 12 episodes, climbing up to number 25 on the leaderboard of the top-rated shows. That is pretty amazing! Han Sun-Joo, a married woman who believes her life is ideal, is the novel's main character. She resides with her children, Myung-Seob, and her spouse. Show Window is undoubtedly a hidden gem because it is dramatic, soapy, and well-written. Must watch K-Drama on Dramacool and provide feedback.

3-Mine

· Channel: TV-N

· TV Rating: 10.512%

· Released on: 27th June 2021

Mine is the name of the most intriguing and amazing play. The rich family at the center of the drama's plot is said to harbor many secrets, and the ladies who inhabit it attempt to solidify their influence. The introduction of two new employees to the house upends everything. Simple Yu-Yeon finds herself emotionally involved with youthful master Soo-Hyuk when he returns from a tour overseas. Must see the action-packed drama.

4-Jirisan

· Channel: TVN

Positive Rating:

· 10.663%

· Released on: 12th December 2021

Jirisan is another fantastic drama series. Drama is produced with a unique mindset. Although the novel has its problems, there is still a lot to admire because of the dual timeframes and the compelling primary mystery. Jirisan revolves around the rangers and other staff members of the Jirisan National Park. They ascend through the enigmatic and uncharted sections of the mountain, with the towering views of Mount Jiri as a backdrop.

5-My Kids Give Me a Headache

· Channel: JTBC

· Positive: Rating – 10.715%

· Released on: 17th March 2013

Do you enjoy watching family-based dramas? A straightforward family drama, So My Kids Give Me A Headache centers on three generations of a single household. The Ahn family is the one in question; they all reside in a single home in a Seoul suburb. The show addresses societal prejudice, particularly regarding being a single mother, which is somewhat taboo in Korea. In actuality, it's a fairly straightforward drama, but its themes and concepts are intriguing enough to make this 40-episode romp well worth watching.

6- The Crowned Clown

· Channel: TVN

· Positive rating: 10.851%

· Released on: 4th March 2019

The fantasy drama is constantly in demand because it adds additional excitement. The Crowned Clown is a gripping, politically charged television series full of tension and unexpected events. This Korean drama puts on quite an amazing performance with a satisfying ending and outstanding cinematography. The Joseon-based Royal dynasty is in disarray due to several uprisings by the disgruntled populace. Soon there is a struggle for the throne, with the Queen Dowager and her close ally Sin Chi-Soo plotting to remove the King and claim the throne for themselves while the psychotic Lee Hun rules with an iron fist.

7-The Uncanny Counter

· Channel: OCN

· Positive rating: 10.999%

· Released on: 24th January 2021

Are you seeking drama with a lot of action, dramatic plot turns, and a gripping enough narrative to keep you interested to the end? The Counters, a group of Noodle Bar proprietors, are the focus of the main narrative. Spirits have selected them from the realm of Yung to track down demonic powers on Earth and liberate the evil spirit that resides inside unknowing people. The Counters enlist a young man named Mun after one of their dies at the hands of the formidable level 3 Cheong-Shin. Watch the drama; you must.

8 -Prison Playbook

· Channel: Tv N

· Positive Rating: 11.195%

· Released on:18th January 2018

This Korean drama is for you if you want to see the most susceptible and action-packed drama. Prison dramas have an endlessly captivating quality. This genre doesn't appear to be slowing down soon, with shows like Orange is the New Black joining Oz and Wentworth in the mix. Never one to skip a trick, Prison Playbook is a traditional prison drama reimagined for the Korean television audience. Along the way, some incredibly memorable characters are introduced, and there are many memorable moments in writing.

10-Reply 1994

· Channel: Tv N

· Positive Rating: 11.509%

· Released on: 28th December 2013

Reply 1994, the second book in the Reply trilogy, transported us to Korea in 1994. Similar to Reply 1988, 1994 follows all of the historical and cultural developments of the time as they are integrated into the daily lives of a cast of compelling and well-written characters. Il-Hwa and her husband Dong-Il are at the center of this. Drama is the best way to spend time.

11-Twenty-Five, Twenty-One

· TV Channel: tvN

· Rating: 11.513%

· Released on: 3rd April 2022

Young folks adore seeing dramatic emotional stories with more action. Twenty-Five Twenty-One carries some emotional heft with themes of youth, forgiveness, naivety, and the harsh realities of life. But what's intriguing is how this varies throughout the run-time. The issues Hee-Do and her companions encounter grow significantly more significant as they age.

