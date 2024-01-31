Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs of 2024

If you're interested in learning about inspiring entrepreneurs and their success stories, here are a few examples of individuals who have made significant contributions to shaping the future of business:

Sonali Priy Kapoor, MD, The Hatch Project

Sonali Priy Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director of The Hatch Project, is a visionary brand Evangelist with over 2 deceased of expertise in transforming PR and Communications in the industry across sectors. Leading a new-gen integrated communications agency, she pioneers PR, Digital Media Marketing, and Influencer Engagement Marketing. With expertise in new-age communications strategy, Sonali has propelled over 350 + businesses across diverse sectors. Notably, she excels in brand reputation management, facilitating the entry of international brands into the Indian market. Her two-decade industry journey includes collaborations with eminent personalities like Zorawar Kalra, Chef Vikas Khanna, and Chef Kunal Kapoor, elevating their profiles on renowned shows. Critically acclaimed with titles like 40 Under 40, her influence spans Corporate, Sports, Lifestyle, Entertainment, Hospitality, Tech, Education, and Travel and tourism.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

⁠Saurabh Arora, Founder, Brick and Wall Infra Solutions

Saurabh Arora, a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Brick and Wall Infra Solutions Pvt. Ltd., stands as a beacon of inspiration in the real estate industry. Graduating from Hindu College, Delhi University, Saurabh brought over 15 years of invaluable industry experience to the table when he established the company on January 19, 2022.

His strategic leadership has propelled Brick and Wall to extraordinary heights, achieving the remarkable feat of selling properties worth over 500+ crores in just two years. As the Channel Partner of choice for distinguished builders like M3M, Godrej, Mahagun, Gaurs, Bhutani, Lodha, Golden I, GYGY, and others, Saurabh has not only won numbers accolades but also cultivated a reputation for excellence and trust in the real estate market. Specializing in lands, farms, commercial, industrial, and residential properties, Brick and Wall operates in key locations such as Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Vrindavan, Mathura, Goa, Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and soon entering the Dubai market.

Neeraj Singhal, Co-Founder, Cafe Roadies, Club Roadies

Neeraj Singhal, an accomplished professional, exudes expertise in business and brand collaborations. Master Licensee & Co-Founder - Cafe Roadies, Club Roadies, Roadies Gyms, Franchising & Retail Leasing Consulting, Investor, Innovator & Explorer, with a notable career, he has strategically partnered with renowned brands, contributing to their success. Neeraj's proficiency spans diverse industries, showcasing a strategic and dynamic approach. His strategic collaborations have left an indelible mark not only on the brands he has worked with but on the brands & concepts he has created as well, underscoring his business acumen. As an influential figure, Neeraj Singhal continues to navigate the corporate landscape with a keen focus on impactful partnerships and innovative business strategies.

Sarika Desai, Founder, The SpringBoard Collective

Sarika Desai is the talented visionary and founder of The SpringBoard Collective (aka Woman's Extravaganza). With a stellar experience of 14 years in curating and marketing exhibitions, she has powered herself with great business acumen. She knows how to launch new properties that target filtered audiences, thus increasing the ROI for participating brands. "There is no stopping." That is her mantra as she launched two new exciting marketing platforms in the format of exhibitions in 2023. Sarika has crossed several milestones. Desai and her team are furiously working towards the spring edits of The KidTown Fair and FoodFix while enjoying the repeated faith of participants. As the year moves on, she plans to add another unique concept to the bouquet of exhibitions. Like we said, she is not stopping.

Kunal Katyal, Director, Konig Exim Pvt Ltd

Kunal Katyal, a distinguished entrepreneur in Delhi, boasts a diverse business portfoliocultivated over 15+ years. In Real Estate and design, he excels in luxury real estate development and modern corporate offices. In the tech sector, Kunal launched wearable devices with intersecting monitoring apps, collaborating with the Government of India for patient monitoring in remote regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North East saving thousands of lives, Further expanding his influence in 2024, Kunal is entering the FMCG market, introducing a brand portfolio of spices and other FMCG products successfully exporting worldwide. His multifaceted journey exemplifies entrepreneurial prowess and innovation across industries.

Arshia Pasricha, Founder and CEO, WLTH

Arshia Pasricha, Founder and CEO of WLTH, is a third-generation entrepreneur driven by a passion for wellness. Her journey, sparked by overcoming recurring hepatitis through a holistic approach, inspired WLTH's creation. Arshia is dedicated to providing accessible, scientifically rigorous, and transparent wellness solutions. A neo-generalist committed to growth, she questions norms and sees opportunities where others find challenges. With a background in Management and Leisure, Arshia manages her family's business in Real Estate and Hospitality. WLTH, born from her health journey, focuses on plant-based nutrition, herbalism, yoga, and ayurveda. Arshia's conscious lifestyle and healing journey aim to add value to others' lives. Beyond her role as a CEO, she is an avid yogi, naturalist, intuitive artist, and certified art therapist, blending innovation and well-being seamlessly.

Tanmana Sharma, Founder, Apaapi

Tanmana Sharma, the orchestrer of a wholesome fashion venture 'Apaapi', founded the brand in 2019. When the pandemic struck, and she was home bound like many others, she was moved by the weavers, who were in dire straits in her hometown. She decided to merge traditional weaves of Assam with contemporary aesthetics and, in the process, be a medium of transformation. It was her fearless step that led Apaapi from being an idea to a top 20 startup for a woman startup program (WSP) within NSRCEL, a social impact entrepreneurship incubator managed by IIM-Bangalore This venture educates people about weaving vis-à-vis the product chosen, the product’s connection to the North Eastern culture and diversity, and the stories of weavers and tailors who are making the product. Tanmana has dedicated Apaapi to be an experiential living and adorning of the North-East itself and the melting pot of tradition, contemporaneity, and pride.

Sheena Rathi, Content Creator and Entrepreneur

Sheena Rathi, a multifaceted personality, graces the realms of fashion, acting, and entrepreneurship. As a prolific content creator, Sheena's dynamic Instagram reflects her fashion prowess and vibrant lifestyle. Beyond her digital influence, she has seamlessly collaborated with esteemed brands, showcasing her versatile appeal. Her portfolio extends to acting, where Sheena brings characters to life with finesse. Not just limited to the entertainment industry, she shines as a businesswoman, balancing creativity with entrepreneurship. With a compelling presence across industries, Sheena Rathi embodies versatility and success in the trade of fashion, entertainment, and business.

The above list has been produced by Grocket.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.